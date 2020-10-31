Gilda's Club closes 1 door in the Quad-Cities, opens 2

For 22 years, Gilda's Club of the Quad-Cities has been offering free programs for people touched by cancer at a beloved and historic mansion overlooking Davenport's East River Drive.
But as the nonprofit's board considered the future — how to serve more people, be more accessible and remain financially sustainable — it decided it could best accomplish those goals by moving from the 160-year-old property to smaller quarters at hospitals on both sides of the Mississippi River, Joy McMeekan, executive director, said.
The new locations will be at Genesis Medical Center-West Central Park Avenue, Davenport, and UnityPoint Health-Trinity on 7th Street in Moline.
Both locations will offer the club's core components of educational programming; support groups; healthy active lifestyle opportunities; resources and referral; and social activities.
Existing space at the hospitals will be reconstructed for a total of $1.2 million, McMeekan said. Both are contributing significantly to construction costs, and both spaces will be leased at $1 per year for 10 years, she said.
The mansion already has been sold to a Quad-City buyer, and Gilda's Club staff, as well as everything that goes with the program, will be out of the mansion by mid-December.
Staff will work remotely from their homes until the Trinity location opens, expected to be by the end of January. Then two staffers will go to Trinity and and the others will look for temporary office space until the Genesis site opens. A timetable for construction and opening at Genesis still are being determined, a Genesis representative said.
Genesis, Trinity
The Genesis location, to be located directly above the hospital's cancer center in what used to be doctor's offices, will be the bigger of the two spaces at 8,800 square feet and nine rooms, NcMeekan said. It will be the main clubhouse and will house the administrative offices.
The clubhouse will have three support group rooms, a dedicated children's space, a teen/young adult lounge, a wellness/yoga studio, a resource center, a full kitchen and a reception area/community room. The latter would be a place where a family member or support person could hang out while a patient is receiving treatment.
The Trinity location of 1,200 square feet will be down the hall from the hospital's Cancer Center. Although smaller, the Trinity site will have access to a kitchen and shared space for needs that can't be accommodated in its own space, McMeekan said.
As for members' getting acquainted with new meeting places, that transition already has occurred. Since March 17, no indoor, in-person meetings have been held because of COVID-19 safety guidelines.
In making its decision on its future, the Gilda's Club board considered all options — renovating the mansion, finding a commercial or residential space that did not require as much upkeep as the mansion, finding a strictly commercial space, or partnering with the hospitals, McMeekan said.
The partnering option made sense for many reasons. First, it will save Gilda's Club a lot of money, including current and future building maintenance as well as day-to-day expenses such as snow removal and landscape work, she said.
Second, the locations will be closer to members because they'll be in hospitals where treatment takes place, and they will be on "both sides of the river," alleviating the barrier that bridges pose to some people, McMeekan said. And, they're be more handicapped accessible.
Partnering with the hospitals is a natural outgrowth of Gilda's Club long-standing relationship of providing outreach programs at the campuses, she added. And representatives of both hospitals serve on the Gilda's Club board.
Having Gilda's Club on their properties also benefits the hospitals because the club offers such a wide range of services for patients.
Research shows that patients do better when psycho-social needs are taken into consideration, or when one "looks at treating the whole patient," McMeekan said. With new partnership, the hospitals can concentrate on treating the disease and Gilda's can address the "whole person."
Members come from a 17-county area, and Gilda's Club had been offering in-person services in Muscatine and Clinton weekly before they were shut down by COVID-19.
McMeekan expects that those services, at Muscatine Senior Resources and MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, will resume as soon as it becomes safe to do so.
McMeekan hopes to increase the club's reach to least 1,500 members annually and 30 percent of patients and families.
"The hospital partnership will get us there," she said. "We've seen a lot of success with other affiliates who have done this model."