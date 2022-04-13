Gilda's Club Quad Cities announces new clubhouse at Davenport's Genesis West

A cancer diagnosis is like a rock thrown in a pond. After the damage of the splash, there always are ripples.

"That's a good way to describe cancer. I've heard it said that the first place cancer spreads is to the family," Gilda's Club Quad Cities Executive Director Joy McKeenan said Wednesday after she helped announce a partnership with Genesis Health System to begin construction on an 8,500-square-foot clubhouse located directly above the Cancer Care Institute at the Genesis West Campus in Davenport.

Gilda’s Club Quad Cities offers workshops, support groups, activities and social events at no charge to people whose lives have been impacted by cancer. It helps people with cancer, as well as their families and support systems. It's named after Gilda Radner, the comedian in the founding years of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, who died of ovarian cancer in 1989.

Gilda’s Club opened a new clubhouse at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, down the hall from the Cancer Center at their Moline campus in February 2021, after closing its former headquarters in a house on River Drive in Davenport. After construction at Genesis — which got underway two weeks ago and is slated to last four months — is complete, Gilda’s Club will have locations in both Iowa and Illinois, a move McKeenan said was aimed at "... bridging the geographical gap in access to care and bringing support services closer to those living with a cancer diagnosis."

"One thing I didn't know was that caregivers can have higher stress levels than the cancer patient," McKeenan said. "And what can happen is caregivers start to feel guilty — feeling like they don't have the right to be stressed out, and that they should be able to juggle all the demands of being a caregiver.

"One of the keys for caregivers and family members is to be able to connect with someone who knows what you are going through. That's really where Gilda's Club steps in."

Gilda's Club launched a $1.6 million "Expanding Hope Capital Campaign" in 2020 to cover the cost of moving, and McKeenan said the last $300,000 will support the expanded programs at these two locations. The construction costs of the two sites is roughly $1.1 million.

During Wednesday's news conference Genesis Health Group President Davis Weiser said the expanded partnership across health systems will help even more people.

"Cancer survivors and their families will have even more resources," Weiser said. "Gilda's Club is recognized and respected in the region as a resource for cancer education, information and support."

McKeenan said the level of support for Gilda's Club surprised her.

"When we moved out of our house on River Drive at the end of 2020, I knew we were headed the right direction when it came to our members and what they need," McKeenan said. "But I also knew we would need some help to make it happen. I never imagined the kind of support we have received from both Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity to make sure cancer patients and their families are cared for, and I credit their mutual willingness for our future success."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.