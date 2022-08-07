 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gilda's Club to host workshop

  • 0
Gilda's Club Quad-Cities will host a free educational workshop, "Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Metastatic Breast Cancer," for anyone impacted by cancer on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Gilda's Club, 1351 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.

The evening will begin with a dinner at 5:30 p.m. followed by the workshop from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The dinner will be provided for pre-registered, in-person attendees. 

The free workshop will feature Dr. Susannah Friemel, M.D. of Iowa Cancer Specialists, offering information on the latest treatments for metastatic breast cancer. In addition to learning about treatment options and side-effect management, patients and loved ones also can learn about ways to cope with the social and emotional challenges of this diagnosis.

The program will be offered as a hybrid. Participants can register to attend in person or virtually via Zoom. Registration is required. For more details or to register, call 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit http://GCQC.gnosishosting.net/Events/Info/Frankly_Speaking_About_Cancer_Metastatic_Breast_Cancer-2239.

