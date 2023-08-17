Next week Gilda's Club Quad Cities will hold two free events for anyone impacted by cancer.

For more details and to register for either event, call Gilda's Club at 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit https://gcqc.gnosishosting.net/Events/Calendar.

First up will be a creative session on Monday, Aug. 21 from 6-8 p.m. at Gilda's Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse, 1351 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.

The theme for this session will be wooden date blocks. Date blocks are the calendar that never expires. They can be placed on a desk, a mantel or even shared as a gift.

This program is being offered in-person with registration required.

The second event will be a free educational workshop, "Cold Capping: Your Hair's Best Friend During Treatment," featuring Dr. Susannah Friemel of Iowa Cancer Specialists.

The workshop will be held 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 at Gilda's Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse located at 600 John Deere Road.

Cold capping involves lowering the temperature of an individual's scalp to help reduce hair loss associated with chemotherapy. What is involved with this? Will it work? Participants can get the answers to these questions and learn more about the process and how it works.

The program is being offered in-person and via Zoom. Registration is required.

