For those impacted by cancer, feeling a sense of community can make a difference.

And a cancer diagnosis can be especially difficult for college students. Busy academic schedules and a lack of access to transportation off campus can result in isolation at a time when support is what is needed.

To help change that, Gilda's Club Quad-Cities is one of two cancer support networks nationwide to pilot a "Gilda's Club University" site at St. Ambrose University with a grant from the Cancer Support Community.

The GCU aims to build cancer awareness among the local young adult population by providing resources, education and social activities to students impacted by cancer.

"We're just really trying to make sure we're reaching the YA (Young Adult) population, which is about the ages of 18 to 39, and hopefully let them know that we're there, giving any psycho-social support they need," Gilda's Club QC program manager Vicente Solis said. "What we always tell people is: If you're not ready for our services, we're hoping you understand or know that we're there for you whenever you are ready."

Solis said the new GCU has hosted only one educational workshop so far, which was in November and focused on coping mechanisms.

"We're planning another one currently with the Gray Matters Collective. We're looking to focus that one on mental health," he said. "We're also looking at getting some support groups in the future on campus, if not at the (Gilda's QC) clubhouse."

Taylor Garvin, a 20-year-old graduate student at St. Ambrose, was elected to be the GCU's first president this fall. Her father passed away after battling glioblastoma — a type of brain cancer — shortly after she started college in the fall of 2020.

"We were so isolated. I was in a completely different environment away from home, so I was dealing with that kind of alone — with the friends that I had just made here (Ambrose)," Garvin said. "I thought Gilda's Club would be a great resource for students who are either diagnosed with cancer or have family members that are going through that."

Garvin hopes students gain a "personal connection" with their peers through the GCU. In her experience, simply talking to someone can be meaningful when coping with a cancer diagnosis.

"Gilda's provides resources like group support, and they have all different kinds of activities students could take advantage of," she said. "I'm just hoping students can feel some sort of support as we build this group, along with raising funds for cancer research and support."

She'd also like to help introduce her GCU peers with community members who previously used Gilda's Club services.

"I think it'd be nice to connect students with those people; just hearing their stories, what they've been through and how Gilda's Club has impacted and helped them," Garvin said.

She and Solis agree it's been difficult to tap into student interest for the GCU, having filled only two of the group's nine open leadership/committee positions so far.

"I think our highest meeting attendance was four," Solis said. "It seems to be a campus-wide issue (for clubs) … so we're trying to think outside the box and reach students where they're at and plan things that are really beneficial for them, but still engaging."

Bolstering the GCU's social media presence and offering free food or Gilda's Club "swag" are ideas Solis and Garvin have to boost student interest and participation.

Garvin isn't discouraged. She looks forward to creating a campus community for those who may have endured similar cancer-related hardships as she did.

"There are people on this campus that are battling with cancer. It's just eye-opening, because we take a lot of things for granted," she said. "I'm just wanting to build relationships. Getting support from others is crucial during these times. We have so many great resources students could and should utilize for themselves, their friends or family members."

The group's first big fundraiser will be a trivia night at the Rogalski Center at St. Ambrose on Thursday, April 27.

Close 1 of 5 101722-qc-nws-gildas Diane Budding of Wilton stands next to Julie Hayes of Davenport on Monday, Oct. 17. The pair are part of Gilda's Club, a group designed to help those effected by cancer find support during their battle. Genesis opened a club Sept. 1 on the second floor of the west campus. 101722-qc-nws-gilas2 Gilda's Club Quad Cities opened a new branch in Davenport Sept. 1. The 8,500 square foot space is inside the Genesis West campus on the second floor. 101722-qc-nws-gildas3 Gilda's Club, a is group designed to help those effected by cancer find support during their battle. Genesis opened a club Sept. 1 on the second floor of the west campus. 101722-qc-nws-gildas4 Gilda's Club, a is group designed to help those effected by cancer find support during their battle. Genesis opened a club Sept. 1 on the second floor of the west campus. Each leaf on this art piece was designed by a local member of Gilda's Club and painted by a cancer survivor. 101722-qc-nws-gildas5 Gilda's Club, a is group designed to help those effected by cancer find support during their battle. Genesis opened a club Sept. 1 on the second floor of the west campus. Each room is named specifically after Gilda Radner or someone close to her family. Take a look inside Gilda's Club in Davenport 1 of 5 101722-qc-nws-gildas Diane Budding of Wilton stands next to Julie Hayes of Davenport on Monday, Oct. 17. The pair are part of Gilda's Club, a group designed to help those effected by cancer find support during their battle. Genesis opened a club Sept. 1 on the second floor of the west campus. 101722-qc-nws-gilas2 Gilda's Club Quad Cities opened a new branch in Davenport Sept. 1. The 8,500 square foot space is inside the Genesis West campus on the second floor. 101722-qc-nws-gildas3 Gilda's Club, a is group designed to help those effected by cancer find support during their battle. Genesis opened a club Sept. 1 on the second floor of the west campus. 101722-qc-nws-gildas4 Gilda's Club, a is group designed to help those effected by cancer find support during their battle. Genesis opened a club Sept. 1 on the second floor of the west campus. Each leaf on this art piece was designed by a local member of Gilda's Club and painted by a cancer survivor. 101722-qc-nws-gildas5 Gilda's Club, a is group designed to help those effected by cancer find support during their battle. Genesis opened a club Sept. 1 on the second floor of the west campus. Each room is named specifically after Gilda Radner or someone close to her family.