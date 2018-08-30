River Drive in Moline, from 19th Street to 23rd Street, will be closed for 2½ weeks starting Wednesday, officials with the city and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday.
Amid the frustration and pain there is much to gain, said Ryan Hippen, construction field engineer with IDOT.
"These are temporary road closures," Hippen said. "They are inconvenient and cause delays and additional travel time, and it is frustrating to the traveling public. But when it’s all said and done, it’s going to be so much easier to get through this area — off of I-74, onto I-74 — once the project is completed.”
In addition, Hippen said, eastbound and westbound traffic will be expanded to three lanes in each direction when the project is completed.
"Up on I-74, our interchanges and access are also going to be greatly improved," he said.
Beginning early Wednesday, weather permitting, River Drive will be closed in both directions between 23rd Street and 19th Street. Contractors will be setting the first steel girders in Moline for the new I-74 viaduct, Hippen said.
Eastbound River Drive traffic will be detoured to southbound 19th Street, eastbound 6th Avenue northbound 23rd Street to River Drive. Westbound River Drive traffic will be detoured to southbound 23rd Street, westbound 4th Avenue, northbound 19th Street to River Drive.
Hippen said access to the westbound I-74 on-ramp at River Drive will remain open. Motorists traveling on eastbound I-74 will still be able to exit at River Drive, but they will only be able to turn right onto eastbound River Drive.
In addition, one lane on eastbound 7th Avenue will reopen prior to the closure of River Drive. Motorists will have full access to and from the I-74 ramps.
The work won’t last long. River Drive is expected to reopen Sept. 21, according to J.D. Schulte, Moline's public works director. Access to Moline’s downtown, businesses and special events will be open during construction, he said.
Both Hippen and Schulte stressed closing that portion of River Drive was being done for safety and to expedite the project. Major employers affected by the work have been spoken to about the closure.
“When you couple (normal travel) with 15- to 30-minute unplanned intermittent complete closures, the motoring public does not have that kind of time in their traveling schedule to accommodate that,” Schulte said. "As we met with all our big employers and business partners around here, it became evident that we needed to facilitate a complete closure."
Schulte also had advice for people who travel along River Drive.
“If they are coming down here, I always tell people put five to eight minutes onto their schedule," he said. "It’s a little subjective with the train. We have really minimal involvement with Burlington Northern, Santa Fe, Iowa Interstate. So I would encourage them to kind of have their own strategy."