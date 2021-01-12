Girl Scout cookie season gets under way; here's how to get your cookies

Girl Scouts in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois have kicked off the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season during a challenging time when many Girl Scouts are selling in creative, socially distant, and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe.

Even in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, girls are adapting their sales methods to share the joy of Girl Scout Cookies through the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program—including taking contact-free pickup and delivery orders through a new national collaboration with Grubhub.

Additionally, GSUSA is making online cookie ordering available nationwide on February 1 so consumers who don’t know a Girl Scout can still purchase cookies from a local troop for direct shipment to their homes or donation to local military and first responders.

Consumers in the Quad-Cities can order Girl Scout Cookies for pickup or delivery on Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app on select weekends in February and March.

How to safely purchase Girl Scout cookies this season

Locally, Girl Scout Cookie season runs until March 14, 2021. Consumers can support Girl Scouts by purchasing cookies in a few different ways: