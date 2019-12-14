Girls’ wrestling teams are growing in Iowa — but fast enough?

“I know the goal is girls wrestling girls, but if you only have a few girls on your team, you have to practice against the boys,” she said. “There’s nobody else around you. If there’s nobody around you, how do you sustain that?”

A Need to meet changing expectations

For decades, the expectation of Iowa’s top female wrestlers was to join boys’ teams.

That’s what Bailey’s daughter, Jasmine — a three-time Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association medalist — did when she was at West nearly a decade ago, when fewer than 40 girls were wrestling competitively in Iowa.

“People all over the country were doing it, that was 2010 and 2011,” Charlotte Bailey said. “For many years before that, in the ‘80s and ‘90s, girls were wrestling on boys’ teams in Iowa. I call them ‘boys’ teams,’ but I hesitate to call them that — because they only had one team.”

In competitions, there were boys who would refuse to wrestle a girl, Bailey recalled, cutting down her daughter’s time on the mat. Others would try to injure her and force her off the team, she said.