Giving back: Sam's Club gives Quad-City area agencies $5,000 shopping spree

Davenport Police Officer Bobby Bytnar pushes a cart holding a large dollhouse being picked up for the Child Protection Response Center at Sam's Club in Davenport on Thursday. Sam's Club hosted a "Scan & Go" Shopping Spree, along with the Davenport Police Department to help six area nonprofits stock up for the holidays.
Davenport Police Officer Bobby Bytnar holds two outfits while helping Kay Drayton, front, and Melisa Wagler, right, of the Child Protection Response Center shop along with store manager Alison Welchans, left, at Sam's Club in Davenport on Thursday. Sam's Club hosted a "Scan & Go" Shopping Spree, along with the Davenport Police Department to help six area nonprofits stock up for the holidays.
Davenport Police Officer Bobby Bytnar talks with Kay Drayton and Melisa Wagler of the Child Protection Response Center as they pick out books at Sam's Club in Davenport on Thursday. Sam's Club hosted a "Scan & Go" Shopping Spree, along with the Davenport Police Department to help six area nonprofits stock up for the holidays.
Programming director Melisa Wagler, left, and Kay Drayton of the Child Protection Response Center look over a shopping list at Sam's Club in Davenport on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Sam's Club hosted a "Scan & Go" Shopping Spree, along with the Davenport Police Department to help six area nonprofits stock up for the holidays.
Davenport Police Officer Bobby Bytnar pushes a cart along with programming director Melisa Wagler, left, and Kay Drayton of the Child Protection Response Center at Sam's Club in Davenport on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Sam's Club hosted a "Scan & Go" Shopping Spree, along with the Davenport Police Department to help six area nonprofits stock up for the holidays.
Melisa Wagler made a beeline for the toy aisle, loading a large box containing a doll house onto her cart.
The house was Wagler's priority on Thursday as she joined representatives of five other Quad-City area social service agencies and nonprofit groups on a $5,000 shopping spree at Sam's Club, Davenport.
Sam's wanted to make a charitable donation that would help people with holiday needs, and contacted the Davenport Police Department for ideas of groups that work with families and children, according to a news release.
The department suggested six organizations: the Child Protection Response Center, Lutheran Social Services, the Scott County Human Services Department, the Salvation Army, the Child Abuse Council and the Scott County Drug and Mental Health Court.
Four organizations received $1,000, while the Scott County groups got $500 each.
The spree began with club manager Allison Welchans briefing representatives on the "scan & go" function of the Sam's Club app, so that they would be able to keep a running tally of the dollar amount of their purchases.
Wagler is programming director at the Child Protection Response Center, Davenport, a nonprofit founded in 2006 that works with children who have been abused or maltreated and those with mental, behavioral and developmental disorders.
She was shopping for four families, looking for groceries to make a traditional Thanksgiving-type dinner — turkey, potatoes, green beans, stuffing — plus clothing and toys for a total of nine children, ages six to 13.
The doll house — which Wagler had scoped out beforehand — was especially important. It is going to a little girl who lost her previous doll house in a fire, she said.
Accompanied by Kay Drayton, also of the Child Protection Response Center, and Officer R.S. "Bobby" Bytnar of the Davenport Police Department, Wagler's next priority was food.
She ran into a snag when told the club's turkeys weren't in yet, but after a brief discussion, she and Drayton decided that they and co-workers could chip later in for a turkey.
After food, they headed to the clothing department where they met up with other organization shoppers, everyone looking for staples such as jeans, knit pants, socks and underwear.
In addition to clothes, Brooke Henrickx, of the Child Abuse Council, Moline, was looking for toiletries and developmental toys for children.
Jolinda Shelbourn, of the Salvation Army, had the challenging task of finding "teenage things."
And Johanna Kay, of the Scott County Mental Health Court and Drug Court, was looking for toys, books and basic necessities for clients' children.
