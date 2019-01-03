What started out as a book project evolved, oddly enough, into a purse project.
Deb Bowen decided after meeting three local Holocaust survivors — all named Esther — that something had to be done to make sure their stories weren't lost.
About 15 years ago, she began recruiting school kids to interview dozens of people who had stories to tell about World War II. Every author is under 18 (the youngest was 10), and young artists produced the illustrations for the books.
Called "A Book By Me," the project has resulted in the publication of nearly 100 children's books. They can be found at abookbyme.com.
"The window of opportunity to meet these people was quickly closing," Bowen said of veterans and Holocaust survivors profiled in the series. "During the interview process, veterans often shared glimpses of their lives during the Great Depression before they talked about their war experience."
Two of the veterans were the Quad-Cities' last-known survivors of the attacks at Pearl Harbor — Al Taylor and Eldon Baxter. Both men died in 2017.
But Taylor's story and some told by other local vets compelled Bowen into a second project. Their stories opened her eyes, she said, to the suffering that occurred during the depression. And she quickly realized many still suffer.
"Al Taylor said he cleaned the meat market as a boy to get bologna to take home to his hungry family," Bowen said. "He left home at 12, because he had an abusive father. He lived as a homeless youth until age 16. Then he lied about his age and joined the Army to have a bed of his own and three meals a day.
"A paratrooper from Clinton told us how he only went to church on Christmas during the Depression, because they gave kids apples, oranges and walnuts."
Bowen's experience with the mini-biographies made her think about how she might encourage compassion toward the suffering.
"I realized there are always kids who don't have food, a place to live, or a loving parent," she said.
The books already were teaching their young authors about hardship and compassion, so she decided to take it another step.
As a memorial to her beloved mother, Lorraine, who passed away from cancer in 1993, Bowen took on the second project.
"I started filling my old purses with useful items — things I thought women in places like homeless shelters were doing without," she said. "I encouraged my friends and family to do the same and called the outreach, 'Love Like Lorraine, Purses with Purpose.'"
In early 2016, she posted a challenge on Facebook for friends to fill a gently-used purse with items women need. When 144 filled purses were donated, they were given to at-risk and homeless teens.
Three years later, nearly 4,000 purses have been filled and donated.
"The purses go hand-in-hand with the books in that both teach compassion," Bowen said. "Both projects are about learning to be kind to each other. We don't know what other people are going through.
"Whatever the question, love is the answer. If someone is hurting, help them."
And the thousands of women who have been helped by the donations have been enormously appreciative, she said. Many are stunned that strangers thought enough of them to help.
"No matter where we go, there are hugs and squeals of delight," she said. "One woman was absolutely thrilled to have her own tube of toothpaste."
The purses are handed out at shelters, schools, food pantries, prison ministries — anywhere Bowen finds a need.
And she sees another need on the horizon, which she already is working on: Telling the stories of those who served in the Korean War and in Vietnam. The continuation of A Book By Me is yet another way to connect people, she said, because understanding breeds kindness.