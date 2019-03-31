3 ½ stars
If you’re a fan of character-based films, you should get to know “Gloria Bell.”
For grownups who long for more “little” movies, such as “Hello, My Name is Doris,” “Gloria” will be a welcome addition to a big screen that often brims with CGI and action. This is a dialogue-driven slice of the titular character’s life.
It's an Americanized version of Sebastian Lelio’s “Gloria” from a few years back. It’s essentially the same dramedy about a middle-aged, single woman who still is searching for herself. Once again, Lelio directs, with this film set in Los Angeles.
It’s clear from the get-go Gloria (the incredible Julianne Moore) doesn’t always make good choices. But her exuberance and her zest for living help her pick herself up from her self-made disasters.
Gloria is single and in her late 50s or early 60s – clearly not old enough to retire. She and her husband, with whom she maintains an amiable relationship – she even is friendly with his current wife – have been divorced for many years.
Gloria, who works in the insurance business, may not have a glamorous career, but she doesn’t lead a humdrum life. She likes to try new things, including yoga.
Still, she’s lonely, and experiences what the parents of adult children often do: She wishes her kids would call more often. She does have the unwanted company of a cat that always seems to be waiting in her apartment.
Along with her ex-husband, she is supportive and loving with their adult children (Michael Cera and Caren Pistorius, “The Light Between Oceans”) who face some challenges.
Gloria loves music. She sings along while she drives, and is a regular at a singles night where older people often meet and dance to ‘80s tunes. She loves to dance, and her joy in the music and movement and is almost contagious. She tells her friends that “when the world blows up,” she wants to go down dancing.
One night, she meets Arnold (John Turturro) – “Are you always this happy?” is his opening line - with whom she immediately becomes intimate. Although the audience sees red flags – Arnold’s two grown daughters don’t work and rely on him for practically everything – Gloria thinks she may have found someone with whom she can have a serious relationship.
Arnold sparks a renewal in her, as well as an affinity for paintball. In the meantime, Gloria counsels a coworker whose job is in jeopardy and spends sleepless nights listening to the rantings of a neighbor who obviously is disturbed.
Her willingness to embrace the unknown continues to create problems. Through it all, Gloria remains a delight for fans of indie films and glimpses of memorable characters' lives.