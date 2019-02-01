Annually since 1998, Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church, 4200 12th St., Rock Island, participates in the Souper Bowl Campaign with a “stone soup" meal after Sunday worship.
As people arrive for worship they may place something in the soup kettle. After worship, everyone can join in eating the soup.
Four baskets were set out for Quad-City food programs: Churches United food pantries, Christian Care, Cafe on Vine and St. Joseph's meal at Rock Island Township building.
The results of giving will be shared with the National Souper Bowl website and added to the totals.
During worship, the Rev. Drew Nagle will tell the "stone soup" story about people who think they have nothing to share then, by giving the little they have, create a community feast.
The public is welcome to the worship service or just the meal.
For more information, call 309-788-8986 or email gloriadeipresbyter@att.net.