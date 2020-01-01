Gloria Dei in Rock Island to host 11th annual Epiphany party Sunday, Jan. 5

ROCK ISLAND — Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church, 4200 12th St., will host its 11th annual Epiphany-themed worship service, feast and party Sunday, Jan. 5, with vespers starting at 5 p.m., a feast at 5:45 and entertainment starting at 6:45.
The event will include the following:
- Vespers: Participatory worship. Musicians are encouraged to join in. Prayers, songs, readings and Scripture will focus on Epiphany.
- Feast: Roast pork, vegetarian bean loaf, vegetarian bean soup, assorted vegetables, breads, and various traditional king cakes.
- Mummers Play: Traditional street theater from Great Britain, it features a quack doctor, death and resurrection scene, and it's filled with humor in poor rhyme.
- Sword Dance: English rapper sword dance with five people connected by two-handled swords. The performance will include the traditional play dance form associated with mummers and a version telling the good news of Epiphany.
- Mystery Play: “The Magi and Herod” medieval play telling the story of the Magi from one of the traditional cycle plays.
- Epiphany carols.
- Chalking of the church.
Reservations for the feast (suggested donation is $15) are required by noon Saturday at gloriadeipresbyter@att.net. All profits will support displaced people through World Relief and Quad Cities Homeless Coalition.
People may attend the vespers and the party for free without reservations. For more information, call 309-788-8986.