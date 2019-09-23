Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church begins its 12 series of Celtic music sessions and Vespers on Sunday, Sept. 29.
The music session will begin at 4:30 p.m. and vespers at 5 p.m. Sept. 29, Oct. 27, Nov. 24, 2019; and Jan. 26, Feb. 24, March 29, April 26 and May 31, 2020. The church is at 4200 12th St., Rock Island.
For more information call 309-788-8986 or go to gloriadeipresbyter@att.net
The series features participatory worship with music in the Celtic tradition. The Rev. Drew Nagle, who has led traditional Celtic/British/American dance with local musicians for many years, decided 12 years ago to bring together the traditional musicians and lovers of that music with his worshiping congregation. The result is the monthly Celtic Music Session involving folk musicians who play by ear and musicians who play with sheet music.
The first half hour is a music-sharing and rehearsal time. During the vespers, the musicians play together. The vespers includes prayers, hymns and readings from the broad Celtic tradition ancient and contemporary.
Music for the vespers will be available in advance. Dance tunes, ballads, and drinking songs have been the source for many hymns. The Vespers draws on worship resources from ancient and modern Celtic sources including Iona Community and the Northumbrian Office. Music and singing reflect the broad Celtic heritage.