A World Communion Celebration/ International Soup and Bread Luncheon will be 11:45 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church, 4200 12th St., Rock Island.
A worship service will be 10:30 a.m.
For 30 years, the communion tray has included about 17 different types of bread from around the world. The service incorporates prayers and hymns from around the world, too.
The Rev. Drew Nagle will display his collection of Bibles, prayer books and hymnals from various Christian traditions, nations and languages. Other visuals also will enhance the diversity and multicultural image of the church.
The luncheon is a chance to sample the various breads and about nine soups. Recipes are from cookbooks and family traditions. The breads are made with various grains and include flat as well as yeast breads.
There is no charge for the meal, but donations will be accepted.
The public is welcome to both the service and luncheon.
CROP Walk participants are invited to lunch before going on to walk. All donations for the lunch will go to the CROP Walk.
For more information, call 309-788-8986.