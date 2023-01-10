Go karts, roller coaster, bowling - Indoor theme park coming to former Schnucks, Bettendorf

An indoor theme park is moving into the former Schnucks grocery store and Marshalls department store at Duck Creek Plaza, Bettendorf.

Jester FEC (Family Entertainment Centers) has signed a lease and soon will begin renovating the combined 92,000-square foot space at Kimberly and Middle Roads, company Vice President Steve Hatton said Tuesday.

The property will be fashioned after other Jester centers, called Malibu Jack's, which have three locations in Kentucky, one in Indiana and another being completed in Springfield, Illinois.

They feature go karts, a roller coaster, laser tag, miniature golf, bowling, an arcade and a restaurant and bar, Hatton said.

"We love the location — visible from the interstate," he said of Duck Creek Plaza. "We are very excited, though we're pretty early in the (redevelopment) stages."

Construction should take two-to-three months, he said, adding that one reason Jester chose the Quad-City market is the number of families drawn to the area by TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf.

"That definitely was a factor," Hatton said of TBK. "Ours is totally a family environment for all ages; I like to say toddlers to grandparents."

Schnucks closed in August 2020, and the revitalization of Duck Creek Plaza became a goal for the Bettendorf City Council the following year.

"This is a unique product offering," said Jeff Reiter, Bettendorf's economic development director. "It creates a buzz around that corridor, and I think Council will be happy with that."

When Schnucks closed, he said, the area lost traffic, commerce and sales tax, which the new development will replace.

Reiter also credited the TBK Bank Sports Complex with attracting the indoor theme park to Bettendorf.

"It's really kind of placed us as an entertainment destination," he said. "All we'll have to do is consider the site plans. There are no financial incentives involved."