Go Red for Women event hoping to break funding records with annual event

Quad-Citians will deck downtown Davenport with red this week for the annual Go Red for Women event, hoping to raise more money than ever to help women take charge of their own heart health.

The 2022 Go Red for Women event will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Doubletree by Hilton Davenport, 111 E. 2nd St. Individual tickets cost $50 and are available online for purchase.

The event will include dinner, a vendor expo, silent auction and presentations from keynote speaker Dr. Rafat Padaria and featured survivor Traci Verbrugge.

Go Red for Women, an initiative created by the American Heart Association, aims to increase women's awareness of heart health and promote positive life changes.

"I am a mother of three daughters and it's so important for us to be aware of our health — getting our checkups done and making sure that we're not missing anything for our health," event co-chair Dounia Sareini said. "By giving to this cause, we're creating the ability for the research to continue. So I feel like it's very important to help as much as possible so that the research can continue so that we can hopefully find the cure one day for heart disease."

The silent auction has already commenced online, and will remain open through the event. More than 100 items are up for bidding, including themed baskets, clothes and travel experiences.

Sareini said they're able to present the full auction for the first time at the dinner since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Last year the organization raised more than $80,000, and they hope to break their record by raising $101,000 this time. While some of the donated money spreads out across the region and nation, co-chair Kandi Olson said a good portion of it stays close to, if not in, the Quad-Cities.

Like Sareini, co-chair Kandi Olson joined Go Red for Women in part because of family — her grandmother died of a heart attack a few years ago. She's most excited for everyone to hear the stories of the featured survivor and others for whom the goal behind the event hits home.

"Maybe this is just another way that I can give back and it kind of actually mean something special," Olson said.