There's a greeting among people in Kenya that asks "How are the children?" because the culture places children at the center of their lives.
Offer that greeting to African Americans in the Quad-Cities and the answer may be that, judging by statistics, "our children are not doing as well as we had hoped," the Rev. Dwight Ford, senior pastor of Grace City Church in Rock Island, told a crowd of 300 people gathered Wednesday in Bettendorf.
Referencing slides projected near the stage of the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, Ford noted that 30% of African American children in the Quad-Cities are not ready for kindergarten, 57% are not reading at grade level by third grade, 24% are chronically absent in middle school and 17% don't graduate from high school.
All this lagging behind reduces the chances that they will grow up to lead productive, successful lives — a circumstance that Ford said he cannot accept.
In life, he said, "we learn to accept the things we cannot change.
“I am going to spend the rest of my life working to change the things I cannot accept," he said, drawing vigorous applause.
The luncheon meeting was the formal launch of the African American Leadership Society, a group organized under the umbrella of United Way of the Quad-Cities with the goal of bolstering opportunities and education achievement among African American youth.
Its immediate goal is to increase the number of African American children who can read at grade level by third grade and who graduate from high school.
To do that, the group hopes to recruit 100 volunteers, 100 black male mentors and 100 high-level financial donors who will work to scale up and expand the reach of existing programs that already are working to bolster African American opportunities and achievement.
To get started, there were folders containing pledge sheets on the seat of every chair in the convention center. With 300 people, the crowd exceeded the target goal of 200 and consisted of leaders in business, education, the nonprofit sector and government.
Ford spoke as one of three chairmen of the leadership society’s steering committee. Also speaking were the two other chairs: Randy Moore, president and CEO of Iowa American Water, and Ryan Saddler, director of diversity at St. Ambrose University, both in Davenport.
In a mix of statistics and personal stories, an overall message was that bolstering African American youth is first of all an African American responsibility, but that all people can and should help.
Bolstering one segment of the population helps all segments, speakers said. “This is not just an African American issue, it is a Quad-City issue,” Moore said.
Wallas Wiggins, director of Worldwide Indirect Materials and Services for Deere & Co., Moline, explained that while he was raised in a stable, two-family household, outside help made a difference. These helpers included deacons in his church, neighbors who took him to baseball games and an 11th grade physics teacher who challenged him.
Following are some of the other speakers and their points:
• Pastor Mason Parks, pastor of New Journey African Methodist Episcopal Church, East Moline, and a member of the United Auto Works labor union, recalled growing up Galesburg, Illinois. He followed a straight and narrow path until late high school when he began hanging with the wrong crowd. He lost friends to prison, and had friends who were killed or were themselves killers.
But eventually, through faith, Parks pulled himself out of his downward spiral.
"We are not our circumstances," he said. 'We are not our past. We are certainly not our mistakes."
• Moore, of Iowa American, spoke of his slave ancestry, beginning with a man named Silas in North Carolina. Silas, Moore said, had a son named George, who had a son also named George, who had a son named Eli, who had a son named Ethan, who had a son named Luther who had a daughter named Inez, who had a son she named Randy.
"And here I am today," Moore said. "Of a slave generation, but a proud black man."
He recounted growing up in Indianapolis, one of three boys raised by a single mother who worked as a maid "trying to make it.”
He said he will work "to break and destroy the status quo.”
"It's up to us (the African American community) to save us," he said, drawing several exclamations of “yeah” and applause. "It's up to us. If you're waiting for the cavalry to come, it ain't going to come."
• Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way, cited the nonprofit's success of involving 350 companies and 15,000 people in giving, and of working with 36 organizations at a grass-roots level every day.
"But with all those supports, we have to do more," she said.
"This is a game-changer," she said, referring to the African American Leadership Society. “To grow our region, we have to invest in our young people.”
• Tracy White, manager of the African American Leadership Society, said that “to make the necessary changes, change is necessary.”
“Not everyone enters life under the same circumstances,” she said. They don’t have the same advantages or opportunities.
“But change is going to come, and change starts today.”
Ford concluded the program, urging those attending to think of themselves as investors, not in the financial sense, but the human sense, to think of themselves as investors in children and families.
In that way, when someone asks “how are the children are doing?” he said, “we’ll be able to say, ‘The children are doing well.’”