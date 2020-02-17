GOAL: 'Keep on going'. Air Force veteran walking across country to raise money for Wounded Warriors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"She's literally my backbone," Meadows said. "She helps plan where we're going to pick up new oxygen tanks, she does a lot of planning. She truly is a trooper."

"I have to stay behind him, make sure he gets his medication," Virginia said.

With 350 miles in, Meadows' ultimate goal is Jacksonville, Florida, the home of Wounded Warriors. That's 1,275 miles from his starting place in Bemidji, Minnesota.

Meadows' route is subject to change due to weather or road construction. His plan after the Quad-Cities is to head for Highway 57. They avoid cities and construction sites as a safety precaution, and sleep in the van.

Meadows said Iowans are the coolest people he's met on the way.

"It's like clockwork: every 10 minutes, people pull over just to see if we're OK," he said. "Some of them do donate, we get a lot of honks. People want selfies to take along with them, it's really been a good experience for the most part."