Quad-Cities Big Table

This year's Quad-Cities Big Table will host two more discussions Saturday:

Role of preschool in creating a world-class education, 10–11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 27, Bettendorf Public Library. Facilitators will be: Marcy Mendenhall, SAL (Skip-Along) Family and Community Services; Mike Oberhaus, former Rock Island – Milan Schools superintendent; and Don Doucette, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.

Youth as change agents, 2–3:30 p.m., Saturday, April 27, at Champions Club at Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport. Facilitators will be: Jasmine and Teresa Babers, daughter-mother duo and founders of Love, GIRLS Magazine.

Participants interested in hosting their own discussion should visit bit.ly/QCBigTable19. Participants are invited to attend multiple Big Tables.

In addition, Quad-Citians are encouraged to host their own Big Table discussions on issues of importance to them. For a list of resources, visit bit.ly/QCBigTable19Host.