The Quad-Cities Big Table 2.0 kicked off Friday, with three community-wide discussions on how to improve the area as a destination experience, an entrepreneurial ecosystem, and in affordable housing.
Two more talks are scheduled today (Saturday, April 27) on the role of preschool in creating world-class education, and youth as change agents. Jack Cullen, Q2030 project manager, said Friday a goal of the Big Table project is to inspire change.
“Creating a prosperous economy is a high priority for the Quad Cities Chamber, but we can’t do it alone,” said Paul Rumler, president/CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber, which is organizing the effort. In April 2018, over 5,000 people from throughout the region gathered in small groups for the first Big Table. Following that, 1,714 people took a survey to indicate issues their groups identified as ways to improve the region.
The survey results can be found at https://www.q2030.org/quad-cities-big-table-results/
Quad-Cities as a destination experience
On Friday morning at The Rust Belt, a new live-music venue at 533 12th Ave., East Moline, almost 100 people discussed strengths, weaknesses and opportunities for improving the tourism economy. It was facilitated by Dave Herrell, Visit Quad Cities president/CEO; and Lauren Crew, Moeller Nights, and Rust Belt general manager.
“Once you build a destination that people want to visit, you will build a destination people want to live,” Herrell said, noting civic pride and are critical to move forward. Resonance Consultancy is working with Visit Quad Cities and the community on a long-range strategic plan, to be done within eight months, and Big Table ideas are important as part of generating feedback for them, he said.
“I'm a firm believer in live music. I believe live music can move communities,” Herrell said. “I've seen it happen in Nashville, Tenn., and I believe it's a huge sector for us.”
A recent Bon Iver show at Rust Belt brought 4,000 people to East Moline. “Once a year, we get that kind of turnout, and it's for the Fourth of July parade,” said Adam Guthrie, former Moline Centre director. “To see that many people, it filled the hotel out. Overall, the river is what makes us, and it's the No. 1 driving force, but currently the music scene is ascending. And this is a huge part of it.”
“We've got a great vibe – like Austin, like Nashville, like Memphis, like New Orleans, but we need to get that brand out there,” WVIK general manager Jay Pearce said. “These are destinations that are branded, and it's promoted, marketed. Everybody knows what they are. And there's no reason this place can't follow in those footsteps. The elements are here.”
“It's a hidden gem. I don't think people understand everything we have in the Quad-Cities,” said Dougal Nelson, president/CEO of Junior Achievement of the Heartland.
Many Q-C residents take the Mississippi River for granted, and it's the third-largest in the world, Guthrie said. Residents should be tourism ambassadors and look at the area from a visitor's mindset, Nelson said.
“I think about that a lot when I'm out of town,” he said. “You just feel different when you're on vacation. It's unfamiliar, it's new. If you explore the Quad-Cities, you could go someplace different every day for a year, probably.”
“It's so important as we're selling our community as a visitor destination that we ourselves are engaging in what we have in the Quad-Cities,” Crew said. “It's so easy after your 9-to-5, to go home, watch Netflix, have dinner, go to the gym. It's so important to support things we have here. It's what makes the visitor destination.”
Most tables agreed the top destination priority should be creating a unified identity and narrative to better promote the area.
“We're so segmented,” said Jessica Licko-Avants, area sales director for Aimbridge Hospitality, and a Visit Quad Cities board member: “We're not going to raise funds well, investment, if we're all so segmented. We have many cities, different governments, all moving in different ways for their cities. But we have to all understand who we are, to then be able to tell who we are and champion it.”
In addition to the river, bike trails, parks and live music, participants cited free summer concerts, festivals, a great brewery scene, museums, walkable downtowns, sporting events, and lots of affordable family activities, as key selling points.
Other areas for improvement include more venues for blues and jazz; better collaboration and consensus in the industry; more promotion of the diverse variety of cultural events; larger pedestrian malls; better information and orientation for visitors on what's available; and more food and drink options close to the river.
Pearce suggested there needs to be quick, casual choices like offering hot dogs and ice cream on the river, and maybe use a remaining section of the old 74 bridge as a pier to develop as a tourist attraction, like Santa Monica Pier.
Fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem
Music producer and artist Juan Valtierra attended Friday morning's Big Table discussion about entrepreneurship in hopes of learning how to use his talents to give back to the Q-C community.
"I'm a young person trying to make a difference," he said. "I want to use my gifts and give others hope. And, hopefully make an income out of it. I came here just to learn and grow."
Valtierra was one of around 60 community members who gathered at Western Illinois University's Moline campus to talk about how to better foster an entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Tom Trone, with Quad-Cities SCORE, said the Big Table discussion was one way to connect upcoming entrepreneurs with seasoned business leaders, to learn about resources and tackle local barriers to starting new ventures.
Another aspiring entrepreneur, Charles Taylor with Crawford Company, said he attended the event to get educated, as he considers opening a comedy club.
"It may be a crazy idea, but I'm looking to open a comedy club here in the next year or two," he said. "So I figured I should come here and talk to people to figure out everything it will entail. I want to make sure it won't just benefit me and other comedians in the area, but the whole region."
In small groups, business leaders and residents talked about ways to foster entrepreneurism in the Quad-Cities. In the past five years, Julie Forsythe, with the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, said the region has been ramping up its efforts to provide entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources they need to succeed.
She said the Small Business Development Center, Quad-Cities SCORE and other programs have helped entrepreneurs start in their ventures. And, she said spaces for makers and coworkers, such as QC Co-Lab and CoworkQC, have been vital in "establishing a center of gravity for the entrepreneurial ecosystem."
Trone said the Quad-Cities in previous years has lacked a program placing entrepreneurs with angel investors. He helped found Riverbend Angels in 2017, aimed at helping aspiring business owners fund their ideas. The investors provide funding for entrepreneurs who are just getting started with their ventures, plus leaders looking to scale and expand their businesses.
"Innovation comes from entrepreneurs and small businesses. They see unsolved problems and unmet opportunities and move to create solutions," Trone said. "It's not a mega organization that's going to identify a local problem and solve it in the Quad-Cities. It's the people here who see those things."
Several attendees said the community could improve on marketing the resources available for entrepreneurs, providing more training and internships for students, sharing stories of successful businesses, plus funding new ventures.
Susan Zelnio, with The Moline Foundation, said business leaders should work to create a more inclusive entrepreneurial market.
"Start looking at networking demographics and where we do networking at," she said. "A lot of times where we do networking, not everyone can get to it in the Quad-Cities. Networking is such an important part of starting a business and making a business grow, we've got to make sure we include everybody."
For the first time in the Q-C, Trone said individual efforts are coming together to create more opportunities for new and aspiring business owners. He said it'll take "leadership and engagement at all levels" to continue fostering residents' entrepreneurial spirits.
Affordable Housing
Individuals and nonprofit organizations must work together to address affordable housing, one of the most significant challenges in the Quad-Cities.
On Friday afternoon at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island, Big Table participants involved or interested in affordable housing discussed how they could partner with other agencies, find money and educate others about those experiencing the need for housing.
“This is one of the biggest challenges our participants have,” said Angie Bloomfield, executive director of the St. Joseph the Worker House, which serves women and children in the Quad-Cities who are experiencing homelessness.
Also at her table was Kelle Larned, with The Salvation Army of the Quad-Cities. She said landlords can help with affordable housing by giving renters with criminal backgrounds and evictions in their histories a second chance.
“I would like to see something so that (renters) can’t be judged on their past,” Bloomfield said. “I don’t think you should be able to pull the credit report. It rules out so many people.”
Stacy Kiser-Willey, executive director, Vera French Housing Corp., which assists people with mental illness with housing needs, said there is a lack of capital to develop more affordable-housing units.
Bloomfield agreed. “We beg for money,” shes aid. “I spend 75 percent of my work week researching funding, looking for sustainable money to keep my program open.”
Cathy Jordan, executive director for DeLaCerda House, which provides housing advocacy services and progressive case management for people with HIV/AIDS, said residents in some parts of the Quad-Cities might not be familiar with the needs of people in other areas. “How do you help insulated people understand the need overall?” she asked.
“The homeless population is starting to get very young now,” said Larned, who gave as an example a 15-year-old girl with a 3-month-old baby who needed shelter.
Kris Downey, of Project Now, which provides a range of social services in Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties, told about a client who had been on the streets for at least 10 years, and now is a successful renter in permanent supportive housing.
Jordan praised rapid-rehousing. “It’s amazing, and it works,” she said. “You’re getting them their housing first and then bringing services to them.”
Each table within the room drew up a list of takeaways that included changing public opinion of affordable housing, reduction of stereotypes and the positive economic gain more affordable housing would bring to the Quad-Cities.