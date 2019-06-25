MOLINE – The rock band Godsmack will play the TaxSlayer Center Sunday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m., as part of a fall extension of its current world tour, with opening act Halestorm.
Tickets ($35 to $62) will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at the arena box office, 1201 River Drive, 800-745-3000 and Ticketmaster.com.
The band recently wrapped their European and U.K. Dates, after spending more than a year on the road, both in North America and throughout Europe in support of their “When Legends Rise” album.
Next month, Godsmack will headline a run of North American shows (including a July 23 New York City show at the Beacon Theatre) with special guests New Years Day, followed by a stretch of festival appearances.
An April review of a Twin Cities concert, from Twin Cities Media, said: "Between the tight sound, high energy, and entertaining stage show, it's no secret why Godsmack has been one of the most dominating and prominent bands throughout the last two decades. They are so much fun to watch and experience and give plenty of credit to the fans for holding them up for so long.”
"With pyro and flame bursts lighting the stage behind them throughout the set's opening number 'When Legends Rise'-vocalist Sully Erna's snarky, brash New England attitude was on full display,” said an August 2018 review of a California show at SoCalMusicToday.com.
"Under Your Scars"is the latest single from the band's current album, “When Legends Rise,” which hit No. 5 on the Active Rock Chart, coming on the heels of the album's two previous No. 1 hits, "When Legends Rise" and "Bulletproof," the latter of which was recently certified gold in the U.S. for over 500,000 digital single equivalents and was also the most-played song at rock radio in 2018.
For more information, visit godsmack.com.