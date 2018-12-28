When Paula Raney decided to attend St. Ambrose University, she didn’t think about being one of the school’s first full-time female students.
It was 1968: Raney knew St. Ambrose had her desired program -- pre-engineering -- and between the partial scholarship and the ability to live at home, it was the right choice, financially.
“The atmosphere was already in the process of changing,” she said in an interview. “ … The guys were real helpful and the teachers were very supportive.”
“The powers before me knew it was important to the success of the university to include women,” said Edward Rogalski, former university president and then-dean of students.
Rogalski and Raney remember the transition being “smooth,” largely because women had taken nursing and education classes on the campus since the 1930s, albeit for a single science class, or a summer semester.
“There were women at St. Ambrose, but they were small in number and seasonal,” Rogalski said. “… They weren’t really visible on campus.”
For Raney, the “beanies” used to designate freshmen was a far worse way to be “singled out,” even when she was the only young woman in her science, technology, engineering and math classes.
“Really, being the only girl in class, I didn’t think that was any deterrent,” she said. “I had gone to a segregated Catholic school, but I had taken a drafting class at Assumption, so I was used to be the only girl in the class.”
After graduating in 1973 with a degree in engineering physics, Raney went on to earn a master's in packaging sciences at the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York.
Still, being one of a few women had inconveniences.
“They hadn’t converted all the restrooms in the building to separate, so I’d have to leave the hall I was in to go to the restroom,” Raney said. “There were only a few places on campus.”
As St. Ambrose celebrates its 50th anniversary of going co-ed, the 13th and current president, Sister Joan Lescinski, said it was not a big deal to be the first woman to lead the university when she was approved 12 years ago.
“During that time, we’ve continued to grow significantly,” she said. “It was never a big deal that I was a woman; it was ‘is this a person we should hire?’ I was quite pleased about this. We know we’re getting more and more toward equality when we drop the modifier — not the first female president, but the president.”
Lescinski’s first presidency was at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, a small Catholic school in Indiana. While it was an all-girls college at the time, it began to admit male students in the fall of 2015.
“In the early 1970s, like many other single-gender colleges and universities across the country, St. Ambrose made the decision to become co-ed,” Lescinski said. “ … It began slowly, and we’ve had wonderful conversations over my time here with those women who were alums, and they really enjoyed their time here.”
Now, the university is a little more than half female.
“We have had in the 50 years, more than 16,000 women graduate from St. Ambrose, which makes us very proud,” Lescinski said.
“The success Ambrose is enjoying today is due to this transition,” Rogalski said.