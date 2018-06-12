A decorative metal arch in Davenport's historic Gold Coast neighborhood has been repaired and is once again framing a view of the Centennial Bridge from the bluff near West 7th Street and Western Avenue.
The 11-foot arch, a light pole and part of a concrete wall/traffic barrier were damaged in late January when the driver of a sports utility vehicle crashed into them.
The driver was traveling down Warren Street and told people who gathered around after the crash that he did not realize that the steep street abruptly ends just south of 7th, Terry Genz, president of the Gold Coast & Hamburg Historic District Association, said.
Although the decorative gateway and concrete wall is a focal point for the neighborhood, it also serves as a vehicle barricade, and running into it may have saved the driver's life or spared him serious injury, Genz said. Otherwise, his vehicle might have gone over the bluff, tumbling end over end, he said.
The city decided to pay for the $6,821 in repairs because although the arch feature was installed around 2005 with money raised by the neighborhood association, it stands on city property and it took the place of a rusted metal barrier the city had installed there previously, Jim Forsyth, the city's risk manager, said.
The driver, Johnathan Francis, 27, of Silvis, was charged with operating while under the influence/first offense, failure to maintain control and failure to provide proof of financial liability, and the city is attempting to recover restitution, Forsyth said.
Francis has a final pretrial conference scheduled for Aug. 16, with a trial scheduled for Aug. 20, according to Scott County District Court records.
Th arch was repaired by Boyler's Ornamental Iron, Bettendorf; the concrete by Kelly Designs in Concrete, Davenport; and the light pole and electrical work was done by DECO Electric, Davenport, Forsyth said.
The arch stands over concrete steps that allow pedestrians to walk from West 6th Street to an alley south of West 7th Street along where Western would be if it went through.