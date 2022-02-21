Golden Apple awards finalists announced

The Golden Apple Foundation, the leading Illinois nonprofit committed to preparing, honoring and supporting educators who advance educational opportunities for students, has announced the 2022 finalists for the prestigious Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching.

Three local teachers were among the 30 ninth- to 12th-grade teachers chosen as finalists for the award that honors outstanding teachers for having lasting, positive effects on students' lives and school communities.

Area finalists are:

Andrew Lister, Orion High School, Grades 11-12, English

In his English courses, Lister implements inclusive teaching elements by tasking students with studying marginalized groups throughout American history using the lens of firsthand narratives.

Holly Schou, United Township High School, Grades 9 and 11, English, American Studies

During her English classes, Schou and her students have discussed everything from the cultural impact of the Harry Potter series (in 1998) to the plausibly negative impacts of the internet (2008) to the racist implications of the Confederate flag (2016). This lighthearted-yet-rigorous approach to cultural phenomena that continue to shape national discourse is a hallmark of her teaching style.

Tina Dunker, United Township High School, Grades 9, 11 and 12, Algebra

Dunker finds new and innovative ways to help students understand that they can excel in math, including introducing new forms of peer-to-peer instruction, such as teaming up on individual problems, using personal whiteboards to demonstrate work, encouraging students to teach the class and more. Her methods have led to better classroom scores and a greater sense of self-confidence.

The selected 2022 Golden Apple Award recipients will be surprised in the spring. Each recipient receives a $5,000 cash award. Award recipients become Fellows of the Golden Apple Academy of Educators, a community of educators who play an important role in preparing the next generation of teachers in the Golden Apple Scholars and Accelerators programs that are dedicated to addressing the teacher shortage in Illinois.

For more information about the awards, visit goldenapple.org/golden-apple-awards-finalists-2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0