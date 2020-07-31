Golf Ball Drop in Moline
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
When 10-year-old Breasia Terrell was reported missing July 10 she was placed on the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s list of missing people.
- Updated
The Davenport Community School District board largely supported the idea of requesting a state waiver that would allow students to learn fully…
- Updated
Dr. Louis Katz gives his unvarnished views on COVID-19 response.
- Updated
A woman currently on probation for peddling methamphetamine and for her participation in a 2018 robbery is facing new charges of trafficking i…
- Updated
The Pleasant Valley Community School District board voted Wednesday to adopt a mixed online/traditional model for instruction for at least the…
- Updated
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced new restrictions for athletics in the state, including Illinois high school competition as well as youth…
- Updated
Three children had just finished setting up a lemonade stand Wednesday afternoon on the corner of Gaines Street and the 700 block of West 13th…
- Updated
The Davenport Community School District board, at its Monday meeting, approved the hiring of a COVID-19 coordinator to deal with its pandemic …
- Updated
Davenport police have arrested a man currently on probation for a firearms conviction who is alleged to have pulled the trigger in a June 14 s…