The Caring for Quad-City Veterans Golf Tournament will be Friday, Sept. 13, at Emeis Golf Course, 4500 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Registration begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon.
The event is open all golfers with proceeds supporting local veterans through the Quad-City Veteran Outreach Center.
The cost is $80 per player or $320 for a team of four. Registrations can be made from 3-6 p.m. daily at the Elks Lodge or by downloading a form at www.elks.org/SharedElksOrg/lodges/files/0298_2019GolfRegistrationform.pdf.
Registrations are due by Friday, Aug. 30.
The event includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, a box lunch, two drink tickets and appetizers at the Elks.
Prizes are $200 for first place, $125 for second and $75 for third.
For more information, call 563-386-8190.