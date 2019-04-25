A public health crisis has been declared in Rock Island thanks to a higher-than-anticipated number of cases of gonorrhea in the first three months of 2019.
The Rock Island County Department of Health is encouraging anyone who feels they are at risk to get tested.
"Our rates have been going up just like they are all across the country. We actually have seen increases in gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis," said Rock Island County Department of Heath Chief Operating Officer Janet Hill. "However, they went up so quickly in the first quarter of 2019 that the Illinois Department of Public Health has declared an outbreak."
Forty-four gonorrhea cases have been reported in the first three months of 2019 — during the first three months of 2018, 27 cases were reported. One of the thresholds for declaring an outbreak, Hill said, is at least a five-case increase per month.
Symptoms of gonorrhea, which comes from infection with the Neissera gonorrhoeae bacterium, include burning or painful urination, discharge from the reproductive organs and pain or swelling in testicles. Also referred to as "the clap," gonorrhea can be transmitted through vaginal, oral or anal sex. A rectal infection can cause rectal pain, bleeding or discharge and oral infection may cause a sore throat.
But one of the challenges, Hill said, is that the symptoms of gonorrhea may actually be mild or show no symptoms at all. "People may not realize that they have it, especially women. The symptom of discharge is pretty vague, and I think that most women know what a yeast infection looks like but may not know what this may look like," she said, saying they don't appear to look the same according to what she's read.
Sore throats, Hill noted, can also come from anywhere. "People would think they know when they have strep because it's sudden and it hurts really badly."
The Rock Island County Department of Health offers an anonymous walk-in clinic for sexually transmitted infections on Wednesdays 1:30-3:30 p.m. at its office, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island, for $25.
In Scott County, the rate for chlamydia is high, though not quite at outbreak level.
Syphilis requires a blood test, said Scott County Department of Public Health Clinical Services Coordinator Roma Taylor. "If they're showing symptoms based on their assessment, we go ahead and treat them."
It occurs in three stages, though the Centers for Disease Control is in the process of changing the language for the stages. At the first stage, the individual will have a painless sore called a "chancre" in the area where the person had sexual exposure, Taylor said. At this stage and the secondary stage, a shot of bicillin is the treatment. During the second stage, which is less than a year after exposure, a rash develops on the top of the hands and the bottom of the feet and spread to the rest of the body.
The third stage, defined as having syphilis for a year or longer, requires three injections over three weeks, Taylor said. "If a person has ocular syphilis or neuro syphilis, then the treatment's a little more intensive and they may need to have IV medication."
Syphilis is curable, though any of the damage to the eye or organs is not reversible, Taylor said.
The U.S. has been experiencing a higher rate of primary and secondary syphilis over the past 20 years, and 58 percent of those cases were among men who have sex with men, Taylor said. "In Scott County, in 2015 we had three primary or secondary syphilis cases. In 2017, we had four either primary or secondary syphilis cases," she said, saying preliminary numbers showed six cases in 2018. "And so you can see that the numbers have slowly increased, but they are increasing... And that's why it's so important that we get individuals diagnosed and treated during that time period."
Scott County Department of Health holds its walk-in clinics Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m. and Fridays from 8-11:30 a.m. A $10 donation is requested, but if someone cannot pay, they will receive the testing, Taylor said.