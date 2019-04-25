Other clinics

In addition to the Department of Health clinics, there are a number of other walk-in clinics that allow for anonymous testing:

School LINK 18 and younger, 2508 25th St., Rock Island. 309-732-0958

Community Health Care, Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m., locations in Davenport, Moline and East Moline. 563-336-3000

The Project of the Quad-Cities, 1701 River Drive #110, Moline. 309-762-5433.

Public Health Partners (Henry and Rock Island County), 2112 25th St., Rock Island. 309-794-7088.