DAVENPORT — The Goo Goo Dolls, a multi-platinum and four-time Grammy-nominated rock band, will play the Adler Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 6, as part of a national tour to support their forthcoming album.
With openers, The Unlikely Candidates, show tickets ($39.50 to $79.50) will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Adler box office (136 E. 3rd St.) and Ticketmaster.com. For more information on VIP packages and tickets, visit GooGooDolls.com.
Goo Goo Dolls’ 12th studio album, “Miracle Pill,” will be out on Sept. 13 on Warner Records. The band recently released its colorful new music video for the album’s first single “Miracle Pill,” which was directed by Ed Gregory and Dan Cooper.
The band is in the midst of a co-headlining amphitheater tour alongside Grammy-winning Train, which runs throughout the summer before concluding on Aug. 17 in Mansfield, Mass.
Formed in Buffalo, N.Y., in 1986 by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, Goo Goo Dolls has sold 12 million records worldwide and achieved 14 No. 1 and Top 10 hits at the Billboard Hot AC chart, including “Iris” in 1998.
The band's “A Boy Named Goo” (1995) went double-platinum, “Dizzy Up The Girl” (1998) went quadruple-platinum, and “Gutterflower” (2002) and “Let Love In” (2006) both went gold.
Their music has been covered by everyone from Taylor Swift to Leona Lewis, according to a tour release.