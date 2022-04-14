Good Friday and Easter holiday schedule

Waste Commission of Scott County facilities will be open regular hours on Good Friday and closed on Saturday for the Easter holiday. Normal hours of operation will resume on Monday. Waste Commission of Scott County’s facilities include the following:

• Scott Area Recycling Center, 5640 Carey Ave., Davenport

• Scott Area Landfill, 11555 110th Ave., Davenport

• Household Hazardous Material Facilities, 5640 Carey Ave., Davenport

• Electronics Recovery Center , 5650 Carey Ave., Davenport

Waste Commission of Scott County is an inter-governmental agency whose mission is to provide environmentally sound and economically feasible solid waste management for Scott County. For more information about the Commission, please call 563-381-1300 or visit www.wastecom.com.

Black Hawk College will be closed Friday. Classes will resume Monday.

The City of Davenport will observe Good Friday as a holiday on Friday.

All City Hall and Public Works offices will be closed. Police Department front desk and Records Bureau will be closed. Main, Fairmount, and Eastern Library branches will be closed. Parks and Recreation administrative offices will be closed.

The River’s Edge will be open normal business hours on Friday and closed on Sunday.

Davenport Junior Theatre and the Roosevelt Community Center will be closed on Friday.

The Minnie Fridge at Roosevelt Community Center will be open Friday and closed on Sunday.

Vander Veer Conservatory will be open on Friday, April 15 and closed on Sunday, April 17.

RiverCenter administrative offices and the Adler Theatre Box Office will be open.

CitiBus services will be provided on Friday.

Compost Facility will be closed on Friday and Sunday.

There are no changes to solid waste pickup. Collection will occur on regularly scheduled pickup days. No Sticker Yard Waste Weeks run through Friday, April 15. Residents can place yard waste in a kraft-ply bag on their collection day without a sticker, in a yard waste cart (if they have the service) without a dump fee, or dropped off at the Compost Facility without a fee.

