Good Friday tradition: Cross walk time in Q-C
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Moline High School teacher is on leave after allegedly sharing a homemade sex video on SnapChat in November, where it was seen by multiple s…
- Updated
Davenport Police say human remains found near DeWitt earlier this month are those of Breasia Terrell.
- Updated
One person has been confirmed dead after an officer-involved shooting Thursday at the Kum & Shop, 2961 11th St., Rock Island.
Update: Man shot and killed by police officers in Rock Island identified, officers involved placed on leave
- Updated
The Rock Island man shot and killed by police officers Thursday night has been identified.
- Updated
Davenport police responded to a shots fired call early Monday morning near Locust Street and Belle Avenue.
- Updated
The former director of Niabi Zoo is one of two top executives at the Columbus (Ohio) Zoo & Aquarium to resign this week.
- Updated
Don Decker, 81, of Eldridge, died Sunday in his home. He died just three weeks after his wife, Constance Ann Decker, 81, who passed away quietly at home surrounded by loving family on March 4, according to an obituary.
Moline alderman says MetroNet is 'redlining' poor neighborhoods in the Ilinois Quad-Cities. Other leaders disagree.
- Updated
As MetroNet makes its way across the Mississippi River and into the Illinois Quad-Cities, the cable company's maps show some low-income and hi…
- Updated
Marquette Street between 8th Street to just south of 12th Street was closed for about two hours Saturday night as Davenport police investigate…
- Updated
A Davenport man accused of murdering his mother in February pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment filed Tuesday.