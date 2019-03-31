WILTON—The students in Wilton and the surrounding area soon will find their place in the universe at the Wilton Observatory, east of the school football field.
The students, along with other volunteers, are making the project a reality. They got a solid start last week building the observatory shell.
The initiative began with the glimmer of an idea from Grant Harkness of Wilton. With his wife, Katrina, and their son,s Ben, 9, and Alex, he has looked to the heavens and wanted to learn more about them.
After the school board approved the idea of the observatory, individuals and organizations provided more than $90,000 for its construction. The Leland R. Smith Foundation, the Herbert L. Townsend and Nancy M. Townsend Foundation, The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, Kent Corp., Exelon Corp. and individual donors are among the supporters, Grant Harkness said.
“This will be a fully functioning observatory,” he said. Students will be able to apply state-of-the-art instruments to view, measure and research the sky.
The observatory will be used for students from kindergarten through 12th grade, he said, calling astronomy “an incredibly important aspect of the entire human existence."
Kindergarten students, for example, might learn about the sun — perhaps a teacher will begin with “Did you know you can look at the sun?” — and what a telescope does. Students then can delve deeper into the science associated with astronomy, with older students applying physics and complex math.
“The science involved is just phenomenal,” said Harkness, who is a mechanical maintenance supervisor at Exelon.
Harkness enthusiastically greeted students who arrived from Wilton and Durant to help put everything together. Hard hats and other safety measures were part of the action while Harkness guided the students.
Bit by bit, the shell came together until the roof went on by the end of the first work day. Cory Anderson, senior at Wilton, pitched in with others in his ag mechanics class. "It's pretty cool — something different in town," he said.
Also on hand was Ben Anderson of Wilton, whose children, Eli and Kira, attend Wilton Elementary School.
“The kids are excited about it,” said Anderson, who is part of a construction crew in Muscatine. “There are a lot of amazing things in space they can start to think about.”
Other folks, including Erik Knouse of Wilton, stopped by to take a look and find out more about the observatory. “I wish we had something like this when I was in school,” said Knouse, a 2016 graduate of Wilton, who has been following news about the observatory since its inception.
Elementary school principal Denise Austin said the observatory is an unbelievable opportunity. “How lucky are our kids?”
The telescope, Harkness said, will be placed later. “There’s a lot that goes into this — computer programming and systems calibration."
The observatory, which will include a command center where students can control the telescope and gather date, is part of the American Association of Variable Star Observers, which coordinates, collects, evaluates, analyzes, publishes and archives variable star observations, mostly by amateur astronomers, and makes the records available to professional astronomers, researchers and educators.
A grand opening, with all systems go, is planned for sometime in May.
“I’m having a great time,” said Harkness, a self-described “nerd with a huge toy.”
“Today I am that 10-year-old kid again.”