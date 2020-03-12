Good news: Chance of major Mississippi River flood has dropped significantly

Although the risk of spring flooding remains high, the chance of major flooding in the Quad-Cities has dropped significantly.

That's according to a spring flood outlook from the National Weather Service released Thursday. It shows a 59% probability of a major flood of the Mississippi River. That’s down from 95% probability estimated in February.

“This drop was due to a prolonged period of dry weather across much of the Mississippi River Valley and a favorable snow melt,” reads the outlook from NWS-Quad Cities.

“However, it remains important to note that the overall risk of flooding remains high through the spring.”

Along the Rock River in Moline, the probability of major flooding is estimated at 26%, a drop from 35% in February.

The severity and probability of flooding will turn on springtime precipitation. If soil moisture remains “anomalously high,” flood risk will stay high.