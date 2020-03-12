Good news: Chance of major Mississippi River flood has dropped significantly

Although the risk of spring flooding remains high, the chance of major flooding in the Quad-Cities has dropped significantly.
That's according to a spring flood outlook from the National Weather Service released Thursday. It shows a 59% probability of a major flood of the Mississippi River. That’s down from 95% probability estimated in February.
“This drop was due to a prolonged period of dry weather across much of the Mississippi River Valley and a favorable snow melt,” reads the outlook from NWS-Quad Cities.
“However, it remains important to note that the overall risk of flooding remains high through the spring.”
Along the Rock River in Moline, the probability of major flooding is estimated at 26%, a drop from 35% in February.
You have free articles remaining.
The severity and probability of flooding will turn on springtime precipitation. If soil moisture remains “anomalously high,” flood risk will stay high.
Thursday's outlook was the final of three released this winter. It emphasizes the “risk of major flooding is above normal for the entire reach of the (Mississippi) River from Dubuque, Iowa, through Gregory Landing, Mo.,” despite the drop in major flood probability.
The chance of moderate flooding — defined as a flood stage above 16 feet along the Mississippi River in Rock Island — remains above 95%.
The models show low confidence about how severe flooding might be at specific locations.
Overall, the Quad-Cities area has benefited from little precipitation in the Midwest and parts of the Mississippi River Valley over the last few weeks.
The next outlook will be issued around the end of April, nearly one year after the historic Flood of 2019.
As Thursday’s outlook says: “Despite the probability of major flooding trending lower in this outlook, the risk of seeing all categories of flooding remains above normal.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.