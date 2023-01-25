'Good Samaritans' helped in Moline apt. fire, suspect arrested

Davenport Police have taken into custody a man wanted in connection with Wednesday’s fire at the Timber Knoll Apartments in Moline.

Frederick Jermaine McKenzie, 36, of Moline, was being held in the Scott County Jail on an interstate warrant and $100,000 cash-only bond.

Rock Island County States Attorney Dora Villarreal said that McKenzie is charged with one count of aggravated arson and one count of arson.

Aggravated arson is a Class X felony that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years, while arson is a Class 1 felony that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years.

Davenport police found McKenzie in the 2200 block of Telegraph Road.

Moline Police said that McKenzie is a former resident of Timber Knoll.

McKenzie will have a first appearance Thursday in Scott County District Court where he will either waive or fight extradition to Rock Island County.

Meanwhile, Moline fire officials said workers who happened to be at the apartment building when it caught fire also happened to have ladders, which were used to rescue tenants.

"First-arriving company reports several victims standing on their balconies, yelling for help," according to an accounting by the Moline Fire Department. "There were a few property-maintenance personnel working in the area at the time of the fire.

"They, along with workers from Asplundh Tree Service, began using ladders to get victims from the balconies."

Logan Latimer was on his way home Wednesday morning from Two River YMCA when he saw Moline police and fire vehicles roaring down 53rd Street.

Almost instantly, the 20-year-old welding student learned the lights and sirens were headed to the Timber Knoll Apartments, where the building next to the one where he lives with his mother was on fire.

“I called my mom and, at first, she thought the ambulances and stuff were for one of the older couples who live near us,” Latimer said. “As I got closer on 53rd, the road was blocked and my mom said there were firetrucks everywhere.

“Then she saw the building next to us and she told me there were flames coming out of the building. I parked and grabbed my camera, because I’m really interested in photojournalism.”

Fifteen of the 16 units in the building north of John Deere Road were occupied at the time of the fire, said Deputy Fire Chief Kris Johnson. At least five people were treated for smoke inhalation, including two who were transported to the hospital, he said.

Julie, a mother of two who declined to share her last name, said she lives on the lower level of the unit that burned. She was at work and her children were out of the building when the fire started. She said she hoped it was not intentionally started.

“I’ve lived here for, wow, going on 10 years,” Julie said. “There are a couple of older people who live here, and I hope they are OK.”

While some tenants boarded a MetroLINK bus that was sent to serve as a warming shelter, Julie said she was busy looking for answers about the fire.

“There are a lot of police officers around here, and I want to speak with them and find out what is going on,” she said.

Both the Moline police and fire departments are investigating the cause of the blaze, which started in a building on the southeast corner of the Timber Knoll complex.

An official from the American Red Cross said an early estimate suggests 11 people will require the agency's assistance. Multiple agencies responded to the scene, where early reports indicated multiple people were trapped.

Johnson said the primary fire was under control shortly before 11 a.m. Some tenants were evacuated and others were rescued from balconies.

Moline firefighters were dispatched to the nearby Homewood Manor Apartments last week, where 11 people were temporarily displaced by fire.

Photos: Fire damages Timber Knoll Apartments in Moline