The blare of a fire truck's horn announced the start of the AMVETS Fourth of July Parade on Wednesday in East Moline.
With that horn, the column, led by a color guard from the Mexican American Veterans Association in camouflage and black berets, started forward. The horn, which blared again here and there, was joined by the measured, snapping tap of the color guard's boots, the rumble of of the big red fire engines and of police sirens.
There were already scores of spectators at the front end of the parade, at 15th Avenue and 13th Street. As the vets passed, American flags high, they received a scattered ovation.
After them came fire trucks from East Moline, Silvis, Hampton, Carbon Cliff-Barstow Fire District, and all the rest — floats bedecked with red, white and blue; a green-and-yellow Deere & Co combine; vintage cars; and a horse with the waving national flag painted on its flanks, all trundling steadily toward 13th Street.
Among these vehicles and floats were people with containers of candy and they began distributing the colorfully packaged treats to the children in the crowd. At first the kids kept to the sidewalks, but the temptation became too much and a ragged line of them spilled a few feet onto the roadway, hands and plastic bags outstretched.
"Whoo Hoo! I get candy!" Isabella Martinez, 4, Moline, shouted from the north side of 15th Avenue.
Candy, indeed. For whatever reason, she and her mother more or less had that corner to themselves and they were getting noticed. The girl's container -- a plush, stuffed-toy-like dalmatian's head wearing a fire helmet -- was filling up quickly.
As she gathered her loot, Korean and Vietnam veterans passed, and a shrine to the war dead of Silvis memorialized on the Hero Street monument passed. More flags passed.
Guadalupe Martinez, Isabella's mother, said the parade was beautiful: seeing the flags, seeing the heroes going by was very emotional.
"Too many emotions," she said.
All up and down the route, the sidewalks and yards had filled with people like them. Hundreds. Where they could find shade, they squeezed into it to avoid Wednesday's sweaty heat. Where they couldn't, they brought umbrellas, collapsible awnings, and even a couple of small, band-shell shaped tents for the children.
Butch and Linda Woner, of Moline — but raised in East Moline, they noted — did not bother with any of that. They sat right out in the sun on the north side of the street.
They'd been coming probably 50 or more years and only missed a few times, said Butch Woner, 70.
"It's outstanding," he said.
Sprinkled among the spectators were food stands or trucks selling everything from egg rolls to fruit. At houses along the route, there were barbecues and potlucks. Standing in the right place was rewarded with the smells of grilling meats, of popcorn and of beer.
The crowd was also treated to music: the United Township High School's marching band, in shorts and T-shirts to fight the heat, played. The Native American Coalition of the Quad-Cities drummed and sang from the back of their float. The Black Hawk Pipes and Drums of the Quad -Cities, kilts and all, were also there. One truck had a small brass-and-drum band in it whose efforts caused two young women to dance exuberantly on the curb. Many of the floats played canned music of every variety.
Autumn Teague, Davenport, stood at the end of the route, where the parade turned north onto 3rd Street to return to the staging area. She was with her daughter, Eniya, 4, and Eniya's friend, Riyah Nephews, 5.
She said the two girls were getting a lot of candy and that the outing was doable despite the heat.
"We're absolutely loving it," Teague said.