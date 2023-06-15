Organizers hope that a common love of craft brewing will bring new visitors to this year's Village Hops event and help it grow.

The inaugural Village Hops event in 2022 brought 28 breweries and around 700 people together in the Village of East Davenport.

In preparing for Village Hops this weekend, the Village of East Davenport Business Association is working to draw even bigger crowds.

"We're hoping to do better than that this year," Brew co-owner Tracy Cameron said.

Village Hops will invite Quad-Citians to 11th Street in the Village of East Davenport 2-6 p.m. June 17 to sample beers and ciders from 30 businesses across Iowa and Illinois. Tickets provide a wrist band and tasting glass. They can be purchased for $30 online at www.villageofeastdavenport.com/events or at the door for $40.

Identity Crisis will perform live music during the event, and food trucks will park in the village for participants to grab a meal with their drink. Cameron said an extra hour had been added to the event so people had more time to try out breweries.

Most participating breweries are based in Iowa, from Davenport to Iowa City to Des Moines.

The Village of East Davenport Business Association put on the first Village Hops last October but decided to move the event to the summer to take advantage of warmer weather.

Cameron's favorite part of attending Village Hops is interacting with brewers and hearing their passion for crafting beers and ciders, and seeing that joy reflected in the customers who get to sample their brews. She said she's sure to recognize the familiar faces of friends and returners coming down for the event this weekend.

"It's fun for me to see all of the people get such a big kick out of this event," Cameron said.

