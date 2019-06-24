DAVENPORT -- A couple months before he turns 81, singer/songwriter Gordon Lightfoot will return to the Adler Theatre on Monday, Sept. 23, as part of his new "80 Years Strong Tour."
A native of Ontario, Canada, with more than 50 years of hit song-making and global album sales well into the multi-millions, Lightfoot previously played the Adler in April 2013 and March 2009.
His vast song catalog includes “Early Morning Rain,” “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Carefree Highway,” “Sundown,” “(That's What You Get) For Lovin Me,” “The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald," "Canadian Railroad Trilogy," "Ribbon Of Darkness," "Beautiful," "Song For A Winter's Night" and "Rainy Day People."
Lightfoot's first major international hit was in early 1971 with "If You Could Read My Mind."
Tickets for the 8 p.m. Sept. 23 Davenport show ($30, $45, $60, $75) will go on sale Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. at the Adler box office (136 E. 3rd St.) and at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices increase by $5 on the day of the show.
For more information, visit GordonLightfoot.com or Facebook.com/GordonLightfootOfficial.