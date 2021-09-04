Gorgeous weather for the rest of the Labor Day weekend, and through the week

Quad-City residents will have a great end to the Labor Day weekend as Sunday and Monday are shaping up to be, in a word, perfect with sunny skies and highs on the lower 80s.
That forecast sets the stage for a beautiful week ahead.
Meteorologist Tom Philip of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Saturday that at as of Saturday night the only rain in the forecast for the week is a slight chance on Tuesday, 20%, and that will mainly be to the east of the area in Illinois.
“Tuesday night through next weekend should be on the dry side,” Philip said.
Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 80 with an overnight low into Monday of 56 degrees. The high Monday is expected to be 83 with an overnight low of 54.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high of 82 with a low of 56, while Wednesday’s forecast calls for a high temperature of 77 and an overnight low of 54.
Thursday’s high is expected to hit 78, while Friday’s high should reach 81. Saturday’s high, on the other hand could feel more like summer as the mercury is expected to climb to 86 degrees for a high.