Gospel Mission Temple, 5074 N. Pine St., Davenport, will hold its annual summer Bible school 6-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Games, art, music, food and fellowship will be featured. Classes are available for children and adults.

For more information, call Gospel Mission Temple at 563-388-9081.

