Gospel Mission Temple, 5074 N. Pine St., Davenport, will hold its annual summer Bible school 6-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Games, art, music, food and fellowship will be featured. Classes are available for children and adults.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
For more information, call Gospel Mission Temple at 563-388-9081.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!