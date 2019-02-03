MUSCATINE – From an interest in rodeo at an early age to placing a bet with her sister, Heather Morrison worked hard for her title as this year’s Miss Rodeo USA.
Morrison, 26, of Letts, roped in the crown at the January pageant in Oklahoma City as the first Iowan to win the title. Competing was a combination of feelings for Morrison.
“Exciting and nerve racking all at the same time,” she said. “It’s a feeling that most don’t experience in a lifetime.”
For one week, women from across the country competed in horse riding, speeches, interviews and modeling. The competition is held every year in conjunction with the International Finals Rodeo and is authorized by the International Professional Rodeo Association, the second largest in the world.
To add another level of challenge to the competition, contestants draw names out of a hat and ride horses they have never ridden before.
During the competition, Morrison said, women competed in interviews about current events, contestant personality, media and horsemanship. Contestants were given two patterns to show off their skills – one for horsemanship and one for reining.
Morrison said each person randomly selected their horse to demonstrate the patterns. They also had to do a flag presentation and queen’s run, where they would wave to the crowd. Contestants prepared two speeches, a platform speech and a state speech, Morrison said.
"My family was still in Iowa," she said. "I did not tell them to come as I had no idea I would win."
Knowing her mother would be glued to her computer for the coronation, Morrison made her first phone call home after her win. She said when her mother answered she was "sobbing with joy and telling me how proud she was of me and that she loved me so much."
Morrison said she's not an emotional person but was overwhelmed during that phone call that she started to cry, too. She said she told her mother how much she loved her and thanked her for helping her through all of the pageants and competitions.
"I told her I would be home in a few days and that I had finally made my dreams a reality," she said.
Having competed in rodeo queen pageants for about 10 years, including barrel racing and breakaway roping, Morrison said it all started with a 4-H flyer arriving in the mail with information about the local rodeo hosting a pageant.
“My sister and I, being very competitive and willing to try anything, decided to place a daring bet,” Morrison said. “Whoever placed higher in the pageant wouldn’t have to do cattle chores for the next month. Of course, that was a bet I was willing to take and so was she, so we worked every day toward it.”
She said she rode her blind horse every day before the pageant to learn the riding pattern and her sister Holly, wrote a speech that ended up winning an award.
“We both showed up that day to compete and we blew the judges away in our straw hats and summer dresses,” Morrison said. “We laugh to this day about how little we knew but from then on we were hooked on rodeo."
She said her interest in rodeo started at a young age when she went to a rodeo with her best friend, "watching the barrel racers whiz by, one at a time, their speeds getting faster and faster with each run."
"I told Sammi that very night sitting in the stands that next year I would be there and I would compete in the rodeo," she said. "Holding to those words I worked everyday that summer with my horse and we had big dreams to live up to. I did it, that summer I entered my horse and I in the open barrels at the rodeo."
That same summer, Morrison entered her first rodeo queen pageant. She said from each year after, she worked toward bigger goals in rodeo.
Morrison spent nine years in 4-H and participated for four years in FFA. She said she has been blessed to hold five rodeo queen titles in the state of Iowa and now a total of six in her lifetime.
She earned degrees in agricultural production management and agricultural geospatial technology from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids.
Her platform is "The World Needs All Types of Minds," and she will travel around 100,000 miles this year representing rodeo and offering inspiration to individuals or families facing adversity. Morrison has a brother who is autistic and her message is about "learning to turn life's challenges into positive outcomes."
"My platform means a lot to me and I am thrilled I will be able to spend an entire year expressing it," she said.
"Winning the title of Miss Rodeo USA is an indescribable feeling and means everything to me," she said. "This is something I have worked a very long time for."
Morrison said she has always wanted to be a title holder and even told her late grandmother she would be famous one day.
"Being a small-town Iowa girl," she said, "I finally felt like I had done just that and even paved the way for any girl who is willing to work for their dreams and what they want."