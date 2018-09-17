Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner on Monday said a plan to bring additional University of Illinois satellite campuses to other areas in the state – including one in the Quad-Cities -- could happen quickly with billions in private investments from the university’s alumni base.
“We’re gonna open a campus in Chicago, Rockford, Peoria and here,” the governor told the Quad-City Times editorial board.
“This won’t take long,” Rauner added. “I have soft circles – I don’t want to jinx it – but I’ve got soft circles with their alumni: $3 billion.”
The concept of additional University of Illinois campuses has been a talking point for the reelection-seeking Rauner for some time. The state budget lawmakers approved this year — on time and ahead of the November election — included $500 million for putting together a public-private research institute dubbed The Discovery Partners Institute in Chicago, which is already home to a University of Illinois campus.
The governor has also said the state lags behind others when it comes to competing in the technology and business sectors. And he said the university system could do a better job of raising money from its alumni base on its own.
“The U of I has an alumni network second to none,” Rauner said. “They have so many billionaires — so many billionaires in their alumni network, how many have given … a nickel to the U of I?”
The governor appeared before the Quad-City Times editorial board on Monday seeking an endorsement from the newspaper as he heads into a November face-off against Democratic challenger J.B. Pritzker, the billionaire heir to the Hyatt Hotels fortune. Pulling from his usual playbook, the governor took swipes at Pritzker and Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, two men the governor often paints as corrupt.