Gov. Reynolds lifts spectator limits for high school events
Gov. Reynolds lifts spectator limits for high school events

  • Updated
DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation Thursday that modifies existing public health measures designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19. 

The proclamation continues to require that when people are in an indoor public space, and unable to social distance for 15 minutes or longer, masks are required to be worn. 

Spectator limits for sporting and recreational gatherings, including for high school-sponsored events will be lifted Friday, January 8. 

Other public health measures have been extended until  February 6.

FILE -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds talks to the press before the start of the Scott County Republican Party 12th Annual Ronald Reagan Dinner at the Waterfront Convention Center, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Bettendorf.

