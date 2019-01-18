'A valuable service’: Davenport weighs future of public transportation
When Davenport’s CitiBus service changed its route map more than two years ago, many riders worried the updated system would leave them out in the cold.
Then the routes changed. And with those changes came a staggering statistic the following year: On paper, there was a 50 percent drop in the number of trips that riders made on CitiBus. But city officials say those year-over-year numbers don’t paint a full picture of what’s happening with Davenport’s public transportation system.
They estimate declines were actually around 15 percent that year, determined by the amount of annual revenue collected in fares.
“While we know that there was a drop in ridership, we don’t believe it was as severe as the numbers would indicate because of the reduction in transfers,” said Nicole Gleason, Davenport’s public works director.
Now city officials say CitiBus is making slight gains in ridership, something they attribute to recent investments aimed at making riding easier. But they acknowledge challenges remain to make the service sustainable and gain riders in an age when the use of public transportation is trending the other direction.
Among the challenges the city faces is a long-forwarded complaint from residents concerning the frequency of buses on routes. While Davenport is the largest regional municipality, the operating budget, staff size and fleet of buses is much smaller than what’s available just across the Mississippi River, a condition that exists largely because of the different ways Iowa and Illinois pay for public transit.
On the other side of the river, MetroLINK public transit is run by the Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District, an area that contains roughly the same population as Davenport. During peak travel hours there, several bus routes will run in increments of 15 minutes to 30 minutes on the system’s busier and longer routes. Davenport’s 15-bus fleet, which covers the 63-square-mile city, has routes that arrive usually around an hour apart.
Davenport is not alone in its decrease in public transportation. Low gas prices and ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft have contributed to decreases in public transportation ridership across the country. That leaves Davenport, like many cities, scrambling to maintain the vital service with local dollars.
Davenport has added efficiencies that city officials say will trim the amount of time riders have to wait and will regionalize the service to allow transportation between the Quad-Cities. And in Davenport, they say maintaining the system remains a priority.
“(Reliable public transportation is) critical,” Gleason said. “From a jobs perspective, just making sure people have access to jobs – it’s very critical, especially in a city of our size and the growth we’ve seen … we’re doing our best to provide the most service we can with the budget we’re given.”
A national trend
Last year, a federal study commissioned by Congress to examine trends in public transportation around the country determined that ridership fell about 7 percent over the past 10 years, with the exception of New York City, which grew to account for almost half of the total number of riders nationwide.
“This downward trend, despite significant investments in light rail, streetcar, and bus rapid transit lines in many communities, has led to warnings that transit service in the United States is in crisis,” wrote the study’s authors.
Researchers said there is “no comprehensive explanation” for the drop off in many American cities. But contributing factors they pointed to included drops in gasoline prices, service issues with particular transit systems and the rise in popularity of ride-sharing services.
The Quad-Cities has not been immune to declines either.
The Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District, which encompasses East Moline, Moline and Rock Island, has mostly seen small declines of user trips between 2013 and 2017, the largest being a 6 percent fall between 2016 and 2017.
But in Davenport, the city’s largest decline came between 2016 and 2017, when the system’s routes were changed to focus on major corridors and some of the route areas were reduced. City officials estimate that use increased slightly during 2018.
Bettendorf, which has three routes and the smallest public transportation budget of the Quad-Cities, and has also experienced some small declines in recent years.
Different sides of the dollar
When it comes to available spending money for operations, the Illinois side of the Quad-Cities is in a much better position than the Iowa side.
In 2017, Rock Island County spent $18.4 million on its operating budget, which includes the cost of paying employees, maintaining vehicles and paying for everyday needs such as gasoline. Davenport, despite having a similar population to Rock Island County, had a budget of about $6.8 million.
Money for both systems comes from a combination of local, state and federal funding. But Iowa spends far less on public transportation than Illinois, a symptom of a much smaller state budget, tax rate and local economy. In 2017, Illinois paid for about 70 percent of the public transportation costs in Rock Island, while Iowa paid about 7 percent of Davenport's costs.
So when weighing the state’s share of funding, Davenport’s local government pays more into its public transportation system than Rock Island County does, despite running on a fraction of the budget.
“They’re lucky on the other side of the river,” said John Powell, Davenport’s CitiBus manager. But while the pot of money on the Illinois side is far larger, Powell says that’s not something to expect across the board in other places around the country.
“As a rule, the Illinois experience is not typical,” he said. “Virtually most of the transit systems in the country struggle as we do.”
Local revenue
Back in 2013, Cedar Rapids officials wanted to boost the city’s public transportation services. But they had to dip heavily into local funds to make it happen.
The first investment cost $5.5 million. Over the next three years, the city put another $11.2 million toward the system, according to data from the Federal Transit Administration.
In Des Moines, Iowa’s largest city, major renovations during the same period cost roughly $48 million. In 2017, the city took on about 70 percent of a $15.9 million capital improvement project.
Just like with operating costs, the state has picked up a major portion of the tab on $53 million in capital improvements in Rock Island County over the past several years. The second largest contributor is the federal government, which typically provides matching funds for such improvements through the Department of Transportation.
By comparison, Davenport, where 102,000 residents make it the third-largest city in Iowa, has invested far less. Capital investments between 2013 and 2017 collectively totaled just shy of $550,000, though the city has also recently dedicated money toward other projects to further improve the city’s service.
Still, recent improvements that city officials point to include the addition of five buses, streamlining of routes, addition of service to industrial developments on the city’s north side and a real-time bus tracking application for riders to track bus arrival times. And with the layout of the city and unremarkable level of ridership in Davenport, Powell said trying to increase use of public transportation can be a difficult sell.
“With everyone’s fascination with the automobile and use of the automobile, public transit is always going to be a challenge. When you’re in the major cities … you don’t have a lot of choice. You can drive if you want, but you’d better be a billionaire … But when you’re in cities like ours, it’s a lot easier to get around in a car and oftentimes you can park for free, so selling the utilization of buses is harder,” Powell. “But it’s a valuable service, and that is without question.
“Even with significantly increased service, it would be difficult to get habits to change and it certainly would not be cost effective.”
Regional goals
Davenport officials have made gains toward consolidating services across the river in recent years, including agreements to have MeroLINK manage customer service requests and added changes to allow transfers and routes that skate the state boundary line.
But other talks among city officials have centered on the possibility of creating a singular regional entity to oversee the operations and management of a public interstate transportation system. One example is the system in Kansas City, which operates a regional authority that straddles Missouri and Kansas.
Service regionalization is something Powell said he would like to see come to fruition. But regulations that come with federal dollars and the mechanics of setting up public employee benefits are just two examples he says are difficult to figure out in an Iowa-Illinois public transportation partnership.
“We’re still talking about still having that joint state committee to talk through … some of these hurdles,” Powell said, at which point there would remain an important question: “Are we able to overcome them or not?”