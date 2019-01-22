WHAT WE KNOW: A resolution of the council authorized purchase of new bleachers for Jacob’ Northeast Park at a cost of $10,594. Mayor Reggie Freeman informed the council the city was able to secure a significant discount on the purchase which was the reason for the buying them at this time.
WHAT'S NEW: Alderman Gary Miller is moving to Carbon Cliff. Tuesday’s meeting was his last representing the 4th Ward.
WHAT'S NEXT: At Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting, resolutions were sent to the Feb. 4 regular council meeting for final approval for the disposal of fire department surplus property, an engineering agreement with Veenstra & Kimm concerning the Wiman Park Water Tower in an amount not to exceed $17,800 and an inducement resolution with John and Marybeth Stopulous concerning the EMG TIF. The Stopouloses will develop property located at 734 - 15th Avenue for a bar and grill as well as meeting and event space.
— CHRIS HICKS/hickschris449@gmail.com