Bettendorf alderman on Tuesday advanced the first reading of a proposal to reclassify a piece of land for additional developments to border the TBK Bank Sports Complex – commonly known as Bettplex.
The complex's developer wants to build a training center, office spaces and potentially a car rental office on the land, which is between Forest Grove Drive and Competition Avenue. The land is currently owned by the city, but would be sold back to the developer as part of an earlier economic incentive agreement in which the city paid for it up front.
Finished earlier this year, the $45 million sports center is home to a full-size synthetic turf soccer field, hardwood basketball and volleyball courts, sand volleyball courts, batting cages. It also has lighted baseball and softball fields outdoors.
City officials and other local leaders have lauded the center for its potential to increase economic activity in the Quad-Cities.
On Tuesday, council members approved the rezoning measure unanimously with little discussion. But ahead of the vote, Alderwoman Lisa Brown, at-large, questioned why the city should sell the land back to the developer. City Administrator Decker Ploehn said the plan was always to sell the land back to the developer, saying he would not recommend the council deviate from that plan.
The request goes to alderman twice more for final approval.
In other news:
- A mayoral proclamation was made to make this September National Preparedness month in light of recent natural disasters around the nation. A notable absentee: Mayor Bob Gallagher, who was attending another event. In his stead, Alderman Scott Naumann, 2nd Ward read the mayor’s proclamation.
- Aldermen gave the final go-ahead to allow a new veterinary clinic to set up shop near built on the city’s northwest side. And they gave final approval to rezone an 11-acre piece of land near the intersection of 53rd Street and Middle Road for building single-family homes.