Now that Bettendorf aldermen have officially approved a resolution calling for the measure, Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz says important dates and deadlines are now set for the special election to fill the vacancy on the city council.
The opening on the council is left by Alderwoman Debe LaMar, 3rd Ward, which covers the southeastern chunk of the city up to its border with Riverdale. LaMar, who represented the area for more than two decades, died in November at age 61 after she had long been ill with cancer.
Moritz said Thursday the most important thing for voters to remember for the upcoming election is that it’s the first one Scott County residents will have to abide by with the rules of a new controversial voter ID law in full effect.
That law, championed by Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate, requires Iowans to show a photo ID in order to vote at the polls. During the November midterms, voters who did not bring IDs along were able to cast provisional ballots, an option no longer available.
Acceptable forms of identification include a driver’s license, military ID and U.S. passport, according to the secretary of state’s office.
Election day is set for March 5. The last day voters can request a ballot by mail is Feb. 22. And the last day they can vote early in person is at the auditor’s office on March 4 before 5 p.m.
Bettendorf aldermen decided to call for a special election instead of going through an appointment process after a brief discussion last week, where they considered the cost of having an election among other factors. They ultimately agreed that the circumstances made it more appropriate for the voters to pick, noting and the short time left in LaMar’s term.
The decision by aldermen to host a special election also sets up the first open race to represent the ward in more than 20 years. The last competitive election for the seat came in 1997, when LaMar ousted an incumbent alderman who’d been in office for five terms.
As of Friday evening, no candidate had yet filed to run for the position, according to the county auditor’s website.
State law sets the rules for the number of signatures candidates must receive to appear on the ballot. Because of low voter turnout during the last election in which LaMar ran unopposed, the required number of signatures is set at the state minimum: 25.
Whoever wins the open spot will have to seek election again in November, when LaMar’s term was set to expire.
Important dates:
Voters
Last day to request ballot by mail: Feb. 22
Last day to vote early in person: March 4
Election Day: March 5
Candidates
Filing deadline: Feb. 8
Candidate objection deadline: Feb. 11