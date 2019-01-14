Bettendorf aldermen are expected to pass a resolution Tuesday night to initiate a special special election to fill the vacancy left behind by former Alderwoman Debe LaMar, who died in November.
City officials decided to move forward with the special election at a committee meeting Monday night.
The election could be held as early as March 5, city officials say. If the council had not chosen to hold a special election, a replacement could have been made through an appointment process.
Lamar, who represented the city’s 3rd Ward for nearly 20 years, died at age 61, after she had long been ill with cancer.
The matter of filling LaMar’s seat was only scheduled for an initial discussion Monday. But within 10 minutes, the city’s elected officials appeared to arrive at a consensus about the way the process should move forward, saying the special election made more sense.
A motion to put the matter up for a vote during Tuesday’s council meeting passed with no opposition.
Aldermen offered several reasons for choosing to hold special election, including the preference to let ward residents pick their own representative and saving city staff the time of a lengthy candidate review that would take place through an appointment process.
“I think that’s the easiest way to replace Debe, because I don’t think I’d want to pick somebody to replace her either,” said Alderman Scott Webster, 5th Ward.
Also weighing in was Mayor Bob Gallagher, who noted that he’s witnessed a special election and an appointment process during his tenure as the city’s top elected official. He added that he agrees with the special election approach “wholeheartedly.”
The requirements for getting on the ballot, which are based in part on the previous election turnout, should be light for this cycle. Those who wish to get on the ballot must reside in the ward and gather 25 signatures on a petition, city officials said.
“That should be pretty easy to get,” said Alderman Jerry Sechser, 1st Ward.
City officials say the special election will cost between $7,000 and $10,000.
City Administrator Decker Ploehn also mentioned that several area residents have contacted the city and expressed interest in taking over the job.
The last time Bettendorf had to fill a vacancy on the council was in March of 2017. One seat opened up after now-Rep. Gary Mohr won his first term in the Iowa House of Representatives. Council members picked Alderwoman Lisa Brown, at-large, to take his spot.