Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball on Monday delivered a stern warning to area residents who celebrate Fourth of July by breaking newly minted rules that regulate fireworks use, saying the city has seen incidents “ramping up” within the past week.
The city’s top cop briefed city council members on a recent spike in fireworks complaints in which police were called, a figure that rose by 17 service requests over the weekend. He said police officers have begun handing out more tickets for violating the rules, saying he thinks members of public are starting to get the message.
“If we can get in there and we can cite, we will,” Kimball said.
Fireworks sale and use was approved by state lawmakers last year, leaving city governments across Iowa with the option of creating their own levels of enforcement so long as they allow stores to sell them. Under its city code, Bettendorf only allows fireworks to be set off on July 3 and 4 from 2 to 11 p.m. Similar laws were put in effect for Scott County and Davenport after a rise in fireworks-related complaints last year prompted local officials to take action.
Fines for breaking Bettendorf’s fireworks rule start at $250 for a first offense, increase to $400 for a second and max out at $625 for three or more violations. A separate city ordinance also allows Bettendorf police to fine homeowners for allowing fireworks to be set off on their property if a witness reports them and debris is found.
During Monday’s meeting, Alderwoman Lisa Brown, at large, floated the possibility of asking the state to revisit the fireworks law when Iowa lawmakers return to session. She recounted the rise in complaints the city saw last year, adding that several of her constituents have recently contacted her directly about problems they’ve experienced ahead of the holiday.
Alderman Scott Nauman, 2nd Ward, suggested that if enough residents make their voices heard to city officials across the state, there could be room for talks about trying to curtail the state law sometime in the future.
“If enough cities do that, maybe we can start that conversation,” said Naumann, who was recently chosen as president of the Iowa League of Cities, which lobbies the state on behalf of local governments.
In other news:
- Anticipating a rise in commercial development, city leaders approved re-classifying several parcels of vacant land across Bettendorf for tax incentives. One area rezoned on Monday is part of a city plan to redevelop an area along U.S. 67 known as Industrial Park. City officials said the move won't cost the city any money right now.
- Council members gave the final go-ahead on a plan to put a recreational trail along Middle Road between 53rd Avenue and Hopewell Avenue. Brown, who voted in favor of the proposal, said city officials should remain mindful of the safety for people who walk on the path as they approve similar projects, referencing the death of a 79-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a bicyclist in Davenport last week.
- A project to put landscaping near City Hall was advanced. Ground is expected to be broken by fall, officials said.