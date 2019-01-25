The calendar is set. Polling places are mapped. Terms are announced.
But with the candidate deadline for Bettendorf’s special election to represent the 3rd Ward fast approaching, no one has asked to be the ballot yet, according to the Scott County auditor’s office. Now, Bettendorf is reminding those interested about important dates and requirements to get the job.
Candidates must be at least 18 years old, live in the 3rd Ward and file a nominating petition signed by 25 ward residents with the Scott County auditor’s office, according to a Friday news release sent by the city. The deadline to file is Feb. 8.
The city has also posted a candidate packet containing an affidavit of candidacy on its website, https://www.bettendorf.org.
The council seat became vacant in November after the death of longtime Alderwoman Debe LaMar, who had long been ill with cancer. Earlier this month, Bettendorf aldermen unanimously passed a resolution calling for a special election on March 5. They decided against appointing someone, citing time constraints and a preference to give ward residents the chance to choose.
That decision set up the first open race to represent the ward in more than 20 years. The last competitive election there came in 1997, when LaMar ousted an incumbent alderman who’d been in office for five terms.
Whoever wins the special election will fill out the rest of LaMar’s term, meaning the winner would have to run for reelection during Bettendorf’s regular municipal election in November.
Third Ward polls will be open March 5 from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. at two locations: First Baptist Church, 3593 Middle Road and Bettendorf Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Feb. 22.
Last week, Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said the most important thing for voters should remember is that it’s the first one Scott County residents will have to abide by the rules of Iowa’s new voter identification law. That law, championed by Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate, requires Iowans to show a government-issued ID in order to vote at the polls.
Acceptable forms of voter identification include a driver’s license, military ID and U.S. passport, according to the secretary of state’s office.