THOMSON, Ill. — U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, who met with federal prison workers at the Thomson Federal Prison on Friday morning, says all lawmakers are on 24-hour notice, which means that all are required to be in Washington, D.C. within 24 hours of being summoned.
“Open the government, and then we will work out the differences,” Bustos said. “This is the longest shutdown in our government’s history. I hope the lesson from this is that this never happens again.”
According to The Washington Post, Congressional leaders and President Donald J. Trump have reached a tentative deal to reopen government for three weeks while negotiations continue. The deal does not include wall funds. The president is expected to speak about the shutdown at 12:30 p.m.
On Thursday, Bustos voted to reopen the government and ensure these employees are paid for the work they have done. In total, Bustos has now voted 11 times to bring this shutdown to an end.
She met at a federal facility where employees are working without pay. She met with seven employees who described the economic effects of the shutdown. Despite missing two paychecks, the federal workers have continued to show up for work.
Before leaving town Bustos purchased 40 pizzas to be delivered to the prison staff.
This story will be updated.