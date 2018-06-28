Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's upset win over a top House Democrat in a New York primary this week is fueling talk of a shakeup in the party's congressional leadership, and Rep. Cheri Bustos is being mentioned as somebody who could possibly move up the ranks.
In an interview Thursday, the Moline Democrat downplayed the idea of focusing right now on the future of the House's leadership but added, "I'm open to what makes the most sense in our caucus."
Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old Democratic Socialist and former organizer for Bernie Sanders, defeated Rep. Joe Crowley, the fourth ranking Democrat in the House, on Tuesday.
The upset, which few pundits or political pros saw coming, has prompted an explosion of attention for her -- and a lot of speculation about whether her win is a sign Democrats are shifting to younger, more liberal leaders.
Already, there have been rumblings the current Democratic House leadership has been in power for too long. And a New York Times article Wednesday offered Bustos as one of a handful of lawmakers who could be poised to move up the leadership ranks. The newspaper said she "did not deny that she is eyeing a top leadership position."
Bustos said Thursday she's most focused on her district and in helping Democrats get elected this fall. But she said that colleagues have talked to her about the future, as they've thought about what Crowley's loss might mean.
"I think we're all trying to process it. I think there are a lot of people talking about what could happen in leadership. I guess, it's an honor that my name happens to be among the mix, but I just think you've got to stay focused on doing well in November and a lot will happen if we do well in November. And first and foremost, we have to think about what we're going to get done," she said.
As a co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, Bustos already has a leadership role. She's also been working to try to help Democrats get elected this fall and produced a report earlier this year outlining how the party could do better with rural voters by focusing on kitchen table issues.
As the only Midwesterner, Bustos is a rarity in Democratic leadership circles. She's also one of only a handful of Democrats to win in 2016 in districts that President Trump also won.
Some progressives, though, are eager for the party to take a more aggressive tack -- and not just toward President Trump. There's a backlash against money in politics and an eagerness to propose more far-reaching progressive initiatives, like a federal jobs guarantee and single-payer health care.
Even though the New York primary has been a political talker, Bustos cautioned against reading too much into race.
"This is one district out of 435 in the entire country," she said Thursday. "This is one primary, and I don't read anything into it other than there were some nuances and distinct characteristics of that race."
Her take echoed what House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday of the New York race.
Ocasio-Cortez has pushed back against Pelosi's comments, saying her victory is part of a growing movement across the country.